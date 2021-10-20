



The 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake caused a shaking of maximum intensity – affecting 300,000

–

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 megawatts, on Sunday, 20 October, hit the Indian state of Uttarakhand. Although the shock was moderate in many areas, Ghansiali, Gangotri and Tehri experienced “very strong” shaking and Bhatwari, Budakidar, Krishanpur, Mahinanda, Maniri and Uttarkashi experienced “extreme” shaking.

In the post-event analysis, it was revealed that an area of ​​20 square kilometers experienced “violent” shaking, the extreme.

Oli, India

Olly, India. Courtesy of Amit Shaw/Wikipedia/CC0

The 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake affected more than 300,000 people in 1,294 villages. According to the US National Geophysical Data Center, 7,500 homes have been damaged and an additional 7,500 homes have been destroyed. But according to the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, 42,400 homes were damaged.

The earthquake killed 768-2,000 people and injured nearly 1,800.

India was affected by devastating earthquakes. In 2005, an earthquake hit Kashmir, the northernmost geographical region in India. The earthquake was a 7.6 MW event that killed 86,000–87,351 people, injured 69,000–75,266, and displaced 2.8 million.

To learn more about the 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake, listen to today’s episode of This Day in Weather History.

