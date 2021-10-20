Connect with us

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max A2161 Gray T-Mobile ATT Sprint Verizon Factory Unlocked

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max A2161 Gray T-Mobile ATT Sprint Verizon Factory Unlocked

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MWGY2LL/A
Ean 0190199380677
Model Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
eBay Product ID (ePID) 8034218247

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Gray
Model Number A2161 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
Processor Hexa Core
Style Bar
Features Super Retina Xdr Display, Fast Wireless Charging, Dust-Resistant, OLED Display, Telephoto Lens, Water-Resistant, 4K Video Recording, Facial Recognition, Wide-Angle Camera, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, HDR Display, eSIM, Fast Charging, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.5 in

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Space Gray
Manufacturer Color Space Gray
Region U.S

