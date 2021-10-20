Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus G975U ATT T-Mobile Sprint Verizon Unlocked – Good –

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G975UZBAVZW
Ean 0887276314877
GTIN 0887276314877
Model Samsung Galaxy S10+
eBay Product ID (ePID) 16029464579

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Blue
Model Number SM-G975U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Front Camera, Facial Recognition, 4K Video Recording, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.4 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Prism Blue
Manufacturer Color Prism Blue
Sim Card Support Single SIM

