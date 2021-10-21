Connect with us

NEW UNLOCKED Samsung Galaxy S10 PLUS SM-G975U 128GB BLACK S10+ GSM T-MOBILE AT&T

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G975UZKAXAA
GTIN 0887276302065
UPC 0887276302065
Model Samsung Galaxy S10+
eBay Product ID (ePID) 16029464580

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G975U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Features Water-Resistant, Front Camera, Facial Recognition, 4K Video Recording, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 16.0 MP, 12.0MP.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0mp.0
Screen Size 6.4 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Prism Black
Manufacturer Color Prism Black
Sim Card Support Single SIM

