Israel is not ready for earthquake scenarios





A day after the earthquake in Israel, former senior officials in charge of preparedness warned that the country was not prepared for a major earthquake.

Israel is located along the Syrian-African fault line, which runs along the border between Israel and Jordan, is part of the Great Rift Valley, and includes the area extending from northern Syria to Mozambique.

While earthquakes in the region tend to be small, a major earthquake hitting the country is only a matter of time.

The last major earthquake to hit the country was in 1927, with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale. 500 people were killed and 700 wounded. Another major earthquake, on January 1, 1837, measured 6.5 on the Richter scale and struck near Galilee. An estimated 6000-7000 people were killed.

The government funds earthquake preparedness projects, and the IDF Home Front Command has released an earthquake preparedness app and trained more than 74,000 students across the country to be first responders in the event of an earthquake, to provide assistance until professional rescue service teams arrive.

But Israel is still not prepared for a major earthquake.

A view of the damage to homes in the city of Tiberias and Tiberias, Sea of ​​Galilee, northern Israel, after earthquakes shook the area, July 9, 2018 (DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

Matan Vilnai, a retired general who served as deputy chief of the military staff and was responsible for overseeing the modernization of civil defense systems after he established the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), warned that Israel is not prepared for earthquakes and other constant matters. threats you face.

An earthquake will happen and no one knows when. We need a body that is focused 24/7 on preparing the country for emergencies, whether it’s an earthquake, coronavirus or missiles. “That should be all they do.”

Vilnai said there are many things that the government, not the IDF, should do in order to adequately prepare the country for a major earthquake.

“Israel is under constant threat of missile strikes by its enemies, and therefore always needs to be prepared. Earthquakes, like corona, are a threat. He warned, we are not prepared for that or anything else.

Vilnai said NEMA needs to be rebuilt completely differently after being devastated by domestic politics.

In July, NEMA Director Yoram Laredo told the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the organization was “currently undergoing restructuring, both in terms of its mission focus and roles and in terms of establishing an appropriate organizational structure.”

According to Laredo, following the 2018 Mizrahi Committee meeting, the Home Front Command was defined as the main executive body responsible for the local authority level and the governmental district level, while the National Emergency Management Authority was responsible for the strategic level and guidance of government ministries in the overall preparation. for emergencies.

But, Laredo said, “The areas that had been in the NEMA until then were dismantled, with some overlap with the Home Front Command, and NEMA was reduced from 63 employees to 39 and serves as the staff.”

While the idea is “good,” Vilnai said, it’s not a serious body today. It has to be rebuilt completely differently.”

Brigadier General (Reserves) Ze’ev Zuk Ram (Vova), the former head of NEMA, told The Jerusalem Post that while Israel is “ready” in the form of knowledge about where an earthquake might strike and where it might be stronger or weaker, the country is not ready if a strike strikes. one.

“We have a fair amount of knowledge, but to be on the safe side we need to change all the information to operational,” he said. We can’t say we’re practically ready. Our preparation is really bad. Preparedness is not just about strengthening buildings and hospitals. The population has to be prepared when that happens.”

Although the Home Front Command has conducted several exercises and is considered one of the leading bodies in search and rescue and can be sent to disaster sites, it will not be able to deal with the crisis that the country will find after the earthquake subsides.

A 2016 report by the Home Front Preparedness Subcommittee of the Foreign and Defense Committee found that if Israel were to be hit by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake, an estimated 7,000 people would be killed, 8,600 injured, and 377,000 expected to remain homeless.

In addition, the country could suffer damages of up to 200 billion shekels, with about 28,600 buildings destroyed, 290,000 buildings with minor damage, and 170,000 people evacuated from their homes in the long term.

In addition to the destroyed buildings, the damage to critical infrastructure such as electricity, water and communications will be significant. According to NEMA, 80,000 buildings, including schools and hospitals, were built over three stories prior to 1980, and were not constructed to current standards.

Some of the buildings are so dilapidated that as many as 80,000 buildings with about 300,000 apartments are at risk of collapsing and must be rebuilt in the coming years to avoid disaster, the Israel Builders Association warned, after an apartment building in Holon collapsed without shaking the ground. .

The people who used to live in the building have not yet been resettled in Holon. think about it. If we are talking about more than 10,000 dead, more than 80,000 wounded and many displaced, is the country ready for that? It’s not really like that,” said Ram, who served as the deputy chief of national security staff responsible for home front preparedness.

“We can prevent wars, make normalization agreements with countries, create the Iron Dome, but an earthquake – you never know when it will happen,” he said.

According to Ram, who also served as chair of the Inter-Office Committee on Earthquakes, the Israelis who live along the Syrian-African Fault are those who need to prepare for the next earthquake, “because it is not a question of whether it will happen, but when it will happen.”

In August 2020, the Ministry of Construction and Housing reported that while the government allocated NIS 5 billion. To strengthen the buildings for earthquake resistance, only 7 million shekels have already been transferred.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned in January that the authorities and infrastructure in Israel were not prepared to deal with such an event, and that immediate action was required.

Speaking at the NEMA conference, Gantz said, the “window of opportunity” to prepare for such a massive earthquake is closing.

“We don’t need more talks and warnings – we need immediate action. We need NEMA to collect all the different items. In the past few decades our earthquake preparedness has improved, but still – in Israel today there are about 80,000 housing units at risk of severe collapse in case of an earthquake.

Comparing the situation to Israel’s unpreparedness before and during the current pandemic, Gantz said that unlike Corona, where the authorities had time to recognize and respond to the virus, “in a situation like an earthquake, there is no time… and then the preparation must start now.”

In addition to the risk of a major earthquake, the coast is at risk of being destroyed by potential tsunamis. On average, a large tsunami hits the Mediterranean Sea every 100 years, and the Israeli coast experiences a tsunami on average every 250 years.

While the tsunami waves in Israel are not expected to be as powerful as those that recently devastated coastal areas in Japan and Thailand, in November 2017, the Israeli government began placing tsunami warning signs and evacuation routes in coastal cities.

Israel is part of the Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Tsunami Early Warning and Mitigation System in the Northeast Atlantic, Mediterranean and Connected Seas, and is provided with baseline data on seismic activity in the region.

As part of the system, Israel will have more than 20 minutes to evacuate its residents the moment the earthquake strikes Crete or Greece.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/israel-not-prepared-for-earthquake-scenarios-682616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos