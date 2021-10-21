Uncategorized
Apple iPhone 7 – 32GB – Black (FULLY Unlocked) A1660 (CDMA + GSM)
About this product
|Product Information
|This iPhone 7 is a factory unlocked Apple smartphone with an 4.7 inches multitouch Display and a water restistant case which protects against spills and splashes. It is powered by quad-core processor, a six-core grasphic processor, has an internal 32 GB memory with 2 GB RAM and iOS operating system. A fingerprint sensor, Siri voice control system, audio, video and document editors are only some of the features. The build-in lithium-ion battery enables up to 14 hours of talk time/mobile data usage or up to 40 hours music play. The 12MP HDR-camera comes with phase detection autofocus, touch focus and smile detection and permits simultaneous 8MP image and 4k video recording. The phone measures 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, weighs 138g and requires an Nano-SIM. This device is compatible with Sprint, Straight Talk, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, Virgin Mobile, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, TracFone Carriers.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MNAY2LL/A, MQTR2LL/A, MNCE2J/A, MQTW2LL/A, MQTV2LL/A, A1660, MNAC2LL/A
|GTIN
|0659153085244, 0659153084995, 0658632141167, 0190198072078
|UPC
|0659153085244, 0661094337771, 0659153084995, 0659153083653, 0658632141167, 0190198542762, 0712885459162, 0190198072078, 0642896556591
|Model
|Apple iPhone 7
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|232669172
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|A1660 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Style
|Bar
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|4.7 in
|Memory Card Type
|Built-In Memory
|Cellular Band
|CDMA / Gsm
|RAM
|2 GB
|Dimensions
|Weight
|4.87 Oz
|Depth
|0.28in.
|Height
|5.44in.
|Width
|2.64in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Retina HD with 3d Touch
|Display Resolution
|1334×750
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|1960mAh
|Battery Talk Time
|Up to 840 Min
|Battery Standby Time
|Up to 240hr.
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|Built-In Memory
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
|Release Date
|2016
