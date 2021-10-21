Connect with us

Uncategorized

Apple iPhone 7 – 32GB – Black (FULLY Unlocked) A1660 (CDMA + GSM)

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

 



Apple iPhone 7 – 32GB – Black (FULLY Unlocked) A1660 (CDMA + GSM)

About this product

Product Information
This iPhone 7 is a factory unlocked Apple smartphone with an 4.7 inches multitouch Display and a water restistant case which protects against spills and splashes. It is powered by quad-core processor, a six-core grasphic processor, has an internal 32 GB memory with 2 GB RAM and iOS operating system. A fingerprint sensor, Siri voice control system, audio, video and document editors are only some of the features. The build-in lithium-ion battery enables up to 14 hours of talk time/mobile data usage or up to 40 hours music play. The 12MP HDR-camera comes with phase detection autofocus, touch focus and smile detection and permits simultaneous 8MP image and 4k video recording. The phone measures 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, weighs 138g and requires an Nano-SIM. This device is compatible with Sprint, Straight Talk, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, Virgin Mobile, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, TracFone Carriers.

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MNAY2LL/A, MQTR2LL/A, MNCE2J/A, MQTW2LL/A, MQTV2LL/A, A1660, MNAC2LL/A
GTIN 0659153085244, 0659153084995, 0658632141167, 0190198072078
UPC 0659153085244, 0661094337771, 0659153084995, 0659153083653, 0658632141167, 0190198542762, 0712885459162, 0190198072078, 0642896556591
Model Apple iPhone 7
eBay Product ID (ePID) 232669172

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number A1660 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Quad Core
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 4.7 in
Memory Card Type Built-In Memory
Cellular Band CDMA / Gsm
RAM 2 GB

Dimensions
Weight 4.87 Oz
Depth 0.28in.
Height 5.44in.
Width 2.64in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Retina HD with 3d Touch
Display Resolution 1334×750
Manufacturer Color Black
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 1960mAh
Battery Talk Time Up to 840 Min
Battery Standby Time Up to 240hr.
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G
Release Date 2016

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: