Apple iPhone 7 – 32GB – Black (FULLY Unlocked) A1660 (CDMA + GSM)

This iPhone 7 is a factory unlocked Apple smartphone with an 4.7 inches multitouch Display and a water restistant case which protects against spills and splashes. It is powered by quad-core processor, a six-core grasphic processor, has an internal 32 GB memory with 2 GB RAM and iOS operating system. A fingerprint sensor, Siri voice control system, audio, video and document editors are only some of the features. The build-in lithium-ion battery enables up to 14 hours of talk time/mobile data usage or up to 40 hours music play. The 12MP HDR-camera comes with phase detection autofocus, touch focus and smile detection and permits simultaneous 8MP image and 4k video recording. The phone measures 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, weighs 138g and requires an Nano-SIM. This device is compatible with Sprint, Straight Talk, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, Virgin Mobile, Boost Mobile, Xfinity, TracFone Carriers.