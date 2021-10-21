Drop, Cover and Comment: Do you know how to protect yourself in the event of an earthquake? Upcoming exercise | Sweetened





Officials have discovered that the 6.5-magnitude Idaho earthquake on March 31, 2020, caused the collapse of Stanley Lake Inlet Beach.

Images of the National Forest, with permission

Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman

BOISE – If you noticed the ground shaking last month or earlier this month, or remember the big earthquakes last year, you might want to practice how to stay safe when they happen.

On Thursday, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will hold earthquake drills statewide to encourage the public to practice what to do during seismic activity.

The drill is called the Great Idaho ShakeOut, and the rehearsals will take place at 10:21 a.m., and 50,000 Idahoans are expected to participate. Similar exercises will take place on the same day nationwide and around the world, with more than 30.5 million people registered to participate worldwide.

During an earthquake, “fall, cover and wait” is the guidance that emergency management experts consider to provide the best way to reduce the possibility of injury or death.

“In the event of an actual earthquake, you may only have seconds to protect yourself before a strong shaking knocks you over, or something falls on you,” said a statement from the Office of Emergency Management.

Experts say earthquakes can become violent very quickly, which means it is important to take action after the first tremor, rather than waiting to see how strong it is.

According to the Southern California Seismic Center, if the ground begins to shake, people should, in most cases, immediately fall on their hands and knees, cover their head and neck, and crawl under a sturdy table or desk. Hold on to the table if you can, and be prepared to move on. (If this table is not nearby, move to an interior wall away from any windows.)

