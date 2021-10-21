The global earthquake safety movement “ShakeOut” has more than 30 million participants in 2021





From practicing Drop, Cover, and Hold On to learning how to “secure your space” and organizing key supplies and documents, people around the world are improving their earthquake preparedness with ShakeOut!

Published: October 21, 2021 at 4:01 am GMT | Updated: 28 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills, a global earthquake safety movement, encourages people to practice annually how to protect themselves during shaking to reduce injuries and even loss of life. In 2021, 30 million people participate in ShakeOut, and more than 15.5 million are training on International ShakeOut Day this Thursday, October 21. There’s still time to join ShakeOut this year: register to participate in any ShakeOut .org that suits you best.

ShakeOut exercise participants recommended earthquake safety measures for a variety of situations, such as what to do if you are near an office or sturdy table, in a stadium or theater, along the coast, commuting by car or public transportation, or if you have a disability In motion: EarthquakeCountry.org/step5.

(PRNewsfoto/Earthquake Country Alliance)

“ShakeOut is a way to increase community resilience at all levels,” said Mark Benthen, Global ShakeOut Coordinator and Director of Communications at USC’s Southern California Earthquake Center. “Earthquakes can be sudden and violent, but if we take steps to prepare ourselves, those around us, and structures that we rely on every day, we can significantly reduce its effects.”

ShakeOut organizers suggest that people also follow the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety, which begins with Step 1: Securing your space, to help mitigate earthquake casualties and damage as well.

Media events:

California: Join The Great “Online” California ShakeOut on Thursday, October 21, anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. PT on YouTube Live: YouTube.com/greatshakeout.

Eastern and Central US: Join the East Coast/Southeast Online ShakeOut on Thursday, October 21, 9:45 – 10:25 AM ET, or the Central US/State Online ShakeOut from 9:45-10: 25 CT, all hosted on Facebook Live! See CUSEC.org/live for a list of Facebook Pages showing more details about the events.

media resources:

ShakeOut.org/media – Guidelines for promoting and reporting ShakeOut, lists of ShakeOut media sites, recent releases, and contacts

ShakeOut.org/messaging – B-Roll, static graphics, and animated GIFs to help inform public readiness and ShakeOut

Media contact:

Jason Balman, Southern California Seismic Center, Great Vibration Outside Earthquake Drill [email protected]

ShakeOut.org is managed by the Southern California Seismic Center (SCEC) at the University of Southern California, with funding from the National Science Foundation, the US Geological Survey, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

View original content for multimedia download:

SOURCE Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill

The press release above was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions, and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group and do not necessarily indicate or reflect the views of Gray Media Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackhillsfox.com/prnewswire/2021/10/21/global-earthquake-safety-movement-shakeout-includes-more-than-30-million-participants-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos