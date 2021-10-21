Connect with us

Google – Pixel 3 with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) – Not Pink – New SEALED

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Google
MPN XPIX34PX
UPC 0842776109774, 0842776107503, 0767023336058
Model Google Pixel 3
eBay Product ID (ePID) 27024676056

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Pink
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, NFC
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.5 in
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Not Pink
Manufacturer Color Not Pink
Region U.S

