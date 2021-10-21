Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930v 32GB 4G LTE Black Onyx (Verizon) Smartphone New Other

Keep in touch with the world using the Galaxy S7 SM-G930 Smartphone in black onyx. With its 32GB of storage, you have plenty of room to store apps and any photos you take with the 12-megapixel camera. It has a 5.1-inch diagonal screen size, making it easy to read text messages or watch videos on the go. This Verizon Galaxy phone also features a quad core, so it can process all your requests quickly.