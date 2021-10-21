Residents are encouraged to participate in ShakeOut Earthquake Preparation Day





On October 21 at 10:21 a.m., Californians across the state will participate in International ShakeOut Day, an annual opportunity to practice earthquake safety. The Santa Monica Office of Emergency Management encourages all families and businesses to participate in ShakeOut. Make October 21st a day to review your emergency plan, start or update your disaster kit, or even just practice three easy steps to earthquake safety – drop, cover, and hang.

Once you sense an earthquake or receive an early warning of an earthquake, it is critical to “fall, cover, and wait” to protect yourself from serious injury during a major earthquake. drop on the ground. Take the cover under a sturdy table or desk. Hold the table or desk so that it continues to house you throughout the earthquake.

Earthquake early warning

The California Earthquake Warning is the first widely available earthquake warning in the United States. The alert is designed to give residents up to seconds’ notice to protect themselves before the shaking starts. This tool is available through the MyShake app or all phones will receive emergency wireless alert during an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 or higher or when the seismic intensity meter is at level 4, indicating light vibration that would disturb indoor household items will be disturbed.

tsunami effects

A tsunami is a series of waves usually caused by an earthquake under the sea. A major earthquake on Earth can cause a tsunami that affects the Santa Monica coast. When you are at the beach, in the event of an earthquake, immediately drop it, cover it, and hang it. When the shaking stops, walk immediately in and out of the tsunami danger zone. Tsunami danger signs are located throughout the city, and these signs will help determine the best route to find safety. Every minute counts during these events. Walking or cycling outside the danger zone is the fastest way to ensure your immediate safety.

Information after the earthquake

After the earthquake, power and internet are no longer a guarantee. Radios are often the best way to get information from local news sources. After a major earthquake, Santa Monica radio station KRSM 1680AM will broadcast local information updates as they become available. This radio station is designed to be accessible only when you are in the city limits and is best accessed with an outdoor radio or when you are in the car. To easily remember the station, it’s a good idea to name your emergency radio this station so you don’t forget.

During the 2021 ShakeOut, Santa Monica will broadcast a ShakeOut digging message via 1680AM radio station. Use this year’s ShakeOut as a time to test this important emergency communications tool.

Thank you to the Santa Monica community for taking the necessary steps to be informed, prepared, and resilient in all emergency events. Learn more about ShakeOut at: www.shakeout.org/california/

Submitted by: Lindsay Cole, Chief Resilience Officer

