Earthquake Information: Weak Mag. earthquake 2.8 – 25 km southeast of Heraklion, Crete, Greece, on Thursday October 21, 2021 12:38 pm (GMT +3)

Limenas Hersonissou, Heraklion, Crete (26.2 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumbling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: Snooze while on vacation and wake me up! I thought it was a truck or heavy vehicle passing outside.

Crete Heraklion (11.6 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Shake (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 10-15 sec: The earthquakes do not stop. Every half an hour another one. All this is very scary and strange. It’s like living in a horror movie.

Trtsa (29.3 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: Mild shaking, shaking and noise in the house. It happens so much now that reporting it has become so frequent…

Gazi, Heraklion, Crete (28.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / My head swayed (up and down) / Very short: It was pretty strong but there wasn’t much movement.. I wonder how to explain it.. Glass from furniture that was making noise

Myrtas / moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 sec: I then wondered if it might be a truck that was too heavy, but there was nothing around. The entire building shook and I rushed outside. Fortunately it was very short.

Heraklion / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 sec: Aand another. Honestly the earthquakes themselves aren’t scary but the sound makes me anxious.

Agapi beach Resort amadoura, Crete / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / 5-10 seconds: I was sitting on my bed and it was immediately restored. The door opening was swinging back and forth noticeably. Duration is a maximum of 10 seconds.

Heraklion, Crete (26.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds

Kokkini Chani, Heraklion, Crete (23.6 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Amudara (28.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Amoudara (28.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

Keratocampos (19.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Ano Archanes, Heraklion, Crete (15.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Al-Jawf (24.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 seconds

Heraklion, Crete (25 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Inside a house in Klima, Crete, Greece (44.7 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: first I heard a roar and then shortly after that I felt movement in the house.

near Pýrgos, Heraklion, Crete (13 km SSE from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Rethymno (74.7 km WNW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Gazi, Heraklion, Crete (29.8 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Malia Crete (25.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec.: Sit in a chair

Fodel (41.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec.: Vibration

Ierapetra, Lasithi (44.9 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Ierapetra, Lasithi (46.2 km ESE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: Sitting on the balcony we felt very weak shaking for 3 seconds.

Malia (22 km N from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Standing on the stairs (27.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Gazi, Heraklion, Crete (28 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 5-10 seconds

Gornes, Heraklion, Crete (23.6 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Kokkini Chani, Heraklion, Crete (23.3 km north of the epicenter) [Map] /Moderate shaking (MMI V) /Shake and roll / 5-10 sec: On Kokkini Hani Beach near Heraklion, seated on a deck chair.

Georgiopoli, Chaníon, Crète (92.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Stalida, Heraklion, Crete (22.7 km NE) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 sec: strange

Perama, Rethymno, Crete (51.7 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: the floor shook and the mirror on the wall moved

Anissaras (25.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Very short: short but slight head shaking

Gazi, Heraklion, Crete (28.2 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Anissaras (26.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Very weak shaking (MMI II)/2-5s: Felt light shaking while sitting on the ground floor of the hotel.

Kato Gouves, Heraklion, Crete (23.6 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds

Heraklion (28.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: Leicht

Cave Creta (23.3 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V)

Kato Jovis, Heraklion, Crete (24 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

Kokkini Chani, Heraklion, Crete (23.6 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Heraklion, Crete (26 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 2-5 seconds

Al-Jouf Crete (24 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: In the apartment. Kitchen cabinets started shaking

Govis, Aphrodite Beach (24.3 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: At the pool, mild shaking

Heraklion, Crete (26.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 15-20 seconds

Anissara (25.6 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds

Kato Asitai, Heraklion, Crete (24.8 km WNW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 sec: A strong tremor is felt. Get earthquakes every few minutes (reported by our app)

Kato Gouves, Heraklion, Crete (25.3 km NE) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: lying on the sunbed

Gazi, Heraklion, Crete (25.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shake (MMI IV) / Complex roll (tilt in multiple directions) / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app)

CRIT / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and horizontal oscillating / 20-30 seconds

Crate / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 15-20 seconds

Iraklion crete/moderate vibration (MMI V)

Nicosia / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Agia Fotia / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: I feel it on the beach on my sunbed

Heraklion Crete / Weak Vibration (MMI III)

Castry / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Hotel Atlantica Caldera / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: Very weak shaking

Rethymno / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

Anissasas / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, vibrating / 2-5 s: parts shaking

Heraklion / very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: shaking of museum bodies

Caster Crete / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / Very short

Malia / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Single head bump / Too short

In a chair at Aldemar Hôtel Crète Chersonissos / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: Noise as if the chair was sinking

Nivritos Crète / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

Male / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / 1-2 sec

Anisaras / Weak Shake (MMI III) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 1-2 seconds

Analytics / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds: The balcony on the second floor was shaking

Malia / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Analytics / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: The sub bed we were on vibrates slightly from side to side

Heraklion / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Tsoutsouros / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds

Amodara, Gaseous / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 10-15 seconds (reported by our app) Mirtos ierapetra / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds ( reported by our app)

ΚΑΛΟ ΧΩΡΙΟ / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds: move furniture back and forth

Arena Beach Resort / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / very short: short burt (reported by our app) Malia / mild shaking (MMI IV) / vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds (done Report it through our app)

stalida / weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Heraklion / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

Malia / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Too Short

Adelianus Campos / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (lateral) sway / 2-5 sec: Office chair and monitors vibrate horizontally (reported by our app) Elounda / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Rattle, shake /1 2 s: Felt outside (reported by our app) Agriana / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 1-2 s (reported by our app) Ammoudara, Crete / Light shaking (MMI IV) / 5-10 s: Sitting in the hotel bar, horizontal movement. (reported by our app)

