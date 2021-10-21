Uncategorized
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy A32 5G SM-A326U – 64GB – Awesome Black (AT&T) GSM Phone
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-A326UZKAATT
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|8046993239
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|AT&T
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|SM-A326U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Quad Rear Camera, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging
|Camera Resolution
|5.0 MP, 8.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.5 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Awesome Black
