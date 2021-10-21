Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy A20 SM-A205U 4G LTE 32GB GSM Unlocked Android Phone
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-A205UZKAXAA
|UPC
|0887276368696
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A20
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|7034675726
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|Sm-A205u
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Dual Rear Cameras
|Camera Resolution
|5.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.4 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|3 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
