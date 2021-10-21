Connect with us

Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 E6910 – 64GB – Black (Verizon) Rugged Android Phone

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Kyocera
MPN KYOE6910
UPC 0067215026850
Model Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2
eBay Product ID (ePID) 23032516865

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, USB, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 13.0 MP
Screen Size 5 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Black
Manufacturer Color Black

