Uncategorized
Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 E6910 – 64GB – Black (Verizon) Rugged Android Phone
Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 E6910 – 64GB – Black (Verizon) Rugged Android Phone
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Kyocera
|MPN
|KYOE6910
|UPC
|0067215026850
|Model
|Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|23032516865
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, USB, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Camera Resolution
|13.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Black
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]