The Great Washington ShakeOut: What do you know about Thursday’s earthquake drill





Thursday morning is “Great ShakeOut,” the state’s largest earthquake and tsunami whistle test exercise.

Seattle – Are you prepared if an earthquake strikes Washington state?

On Thursday, more than a million Washington residents participated in “The Great ShakeOut,” the largest earthquake and tsunami exercise in the world.

Rehearsals for the annual earthquake took place at 10:21 a.m. Thursday PT. State emergency officials encouraged the public to participate as a reminder of what to do in the event of an earthquake: Drop it, cover it up, and wait.

The exercise is widely practiced in schools, businesses, and government agencies. At least 1.3 million people from Washington have registered to participate in the exercises, and more than 31.1 million participants have registered worldwide.

Washington was also expected to test its network of coastal tsunami sirens during The Great ShakeOut. At about 10:21 AM, a tsunami siren was expected to sound with a “sound of wailing” to warn of a tsunami.

>> Download KING 5’s Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video-on-demand

The Westminster bells used during the monthly tsunami siren tests will not be used. Emergency officials have asked the public not to call 911 if they hear the wailing.

Officials expected about 100 of the 122 tsunami sirens to be tested across the state.

Organizers have shared the following steps to help reduce the risk of injury when a major earthquake does not occur in Washington:

Drop to your hands and knees. This position protects you from falls and also allows you to stay low and crawl for cover if nearby. Cover your head and neck with one arm and one hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl under it for shelter. If there is no shelter nearby, crawl next to an interior wall, away from the windows. Keep your knees bent to protect vital organs and hold until shaking stops. If you are in a shelter, hold it with one hand and be prepared to move with your shelter if it changes. If you are not in a shelter, hold your head and neck with both hands and arms.

RELATED: Why you should be prepared: 3 major seismic threats in the PNW

While The Great ShakeOut only takes a minute, it’s an opportunity to remind yourself and your family what else to think about when disaster strikes.

Emergency officials said you should know about potential hazards where you live and work and sign up for earthquake alerts and warnings.

You should also have a plan ready.

Talk with your family about where to meet and how to communicate. Contact and verification of family members can often be done by having a friend or family member from outside the country that everyone knows to contact.

You should also build disaster kits for your home. Each kit should have enough supplies to last for at least two weeks, and even longer in coastal communities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.king5.com/article/weather/earthquakes/great-washington-shakeout-earthquake-drill-tsunami-sirens/281-384dd3b5-00b1-4c4c-bcfc-80ff18f239c4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos