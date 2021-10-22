



In Seattle, 50% of the city’s older brick buildings have had some seismic repair work done.

Thursday, October 21 at 10:21 a.m. was the annual Washington earthquake drill – The Great Shake Out. And this year, Seattle is more prepared for a real earthquake.

Getting 50% off old building upgrades in Seattle with seismic repair is an improvement. Only 40% of the work was completed in 2016.

Old, unreinforced buildings are among the most at risk of collapsing in the event of an earthquake, because structurally nothing holds the walls and floors together. Basic seismic retrofitting begins with the erection of the building or the installation of steel trusses or other trusses.

Seattle has at least 1,287 unreinforced brick buildings, a long list of homes, concert halls, commercial facilities, and even schools, all at different levels of risk.

Of those that did not receive any seismic upgrades, at least seven are school buildings, three of which are facilities on the University of Wisconsin campus.

The Seattle inventory of “URMs” was updated in September, and lists the addresses and type of retrofitting work that was done. About half showed that they had made upgrades, from a basic structural installation all the way to a full retrofit.

There are 648 that have not retrofitted. Inventory builds up higher in several of the city’s historic neighborhoods, including Capitol Hill (150 URMs), Pioneer Square/Chinatown-International District (122), Downtown and Belltown (120), Ballard (108), and Duwamish/SoDo Valley (79) .

It’s a statewide problem. There are at least 4,200 unsupported stone buildings scattered throughout Washington, which the Commerce Department has inventoried.

The statewide list of those buildings is online.

But retrofits can be costly, and the state has been reluctant to ask building owners to implement them. Seattle has also held back on whether it needs seismic repairs. As it stands now, there are requirements for new commercial buildings and remodels, and programs to help homeowners install their building businesses.

Meanwhile on the roads, the Seattle and Washington Departments of Transportation one by one are fixing bridges. In this way, in the Big One event, there are still healthy lifeline routes. Priorities are Highway 5 and Highway 405 through the Puget Sound, and the western portion of Highway 90. Highway 99 is no longer a way of life.

As people practice earthquake preparation at home, they have one new tool at their disposal: the Shake Alert smartphone software. It launched in both Washington and Oregon this year.

