Thursday morning earthquake training prepares Missouri residents for New Madrid’s potential





Missouri – The Missouri Emergency Management Agency will conduct statewide earthquake drills Thursday at 10:21 a.m.

The reason for the “ShakeOut” exercise is to prepare for possible earthquakes coming from the New Madrid earthquake zone. Missouri is one of 14 states that can be affected by the New Madrid Fault Zone.

“The devastating earthquake in Haiti that left more than 50,000 homeless last month is a reminder of the devastating power of catastrophic earthquakes and that earthquakes strike without warning,” said Jim Remmillard, director of the State Agency for Emergency Management. “Being prepared before an earthquake of any size is critical to staying safe. Participating in ShakeOut and exercise now prepares children and adults alike for what to do when shaking begins.”

At 10:21 a.m., participants in the Check Out exercise will:

fall on your hands and knees; Cover your head and neck with your hands and arms under a table or desk if you can; Keep playing until the shaking stops.

As of early Thursday morning, Missouri citizens can still sign up for the “ShakeOut” exercise.

According to a press release, the New Madrid region is one of the most seismically active regions in the country, averaging over 200 small earthquakes annually. In the early 1800s, this area produced some of the largest earthquakes in US history. The earthquake caused 125 miles of river ditches along the Mississippi to collapse and jets of sand poured out of the ground, along with other damage to homes and landscapes over an area of ​​232,000 square miles.

Witnesses said parts of the Mississippi River have been receding for some time.

According to a 2019 report from the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions, and Professional Registration, earthquake insurance coverage fell to only 14% of homes in the New Madrid area in 2018. In 2000, 60% of homes were covered.

Missouri has been spared major earthquakes in recent years, Saint Louis University seismologist Robert Hermann said, allaying concerns about potential earthquakes. But Hermann said he would “recommend that they remain concerned about earthquakes.”

Missourians were reminded to be prepared and learned to respond in the event of a large-scale earthquake

“The problems here are the same as the ones in California,” Hermann said. “But earthquake insurance is expensive, and earthquake insurance doesn’t cover everything.”

According to the agency, the Missouri report notes a recent risk assessment predicted total economic losses of $300 billion if a similarly powerful earthquake struck again — the highest total economic loss of any natural disaster in U.S. history.

Insured homes in the region could face up to $120 billion in damages, and uninsured homes could face another $100 million.

The USGS predicts that there is a 7% to 10% chance that an earthquake of this intensity will occur again in the next 50 years. There is a 25% to 40% chance of an earthquake of magnitude six or greater.

There will be another major earthquake in this area not only in Missouri but throughout the Midwest and it will destroy buildings and infrastructure in much of southern and eastern Missouri, including the St. Louis area.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ozarksfirst.com/local-news/local-news-local-news/earthquake-drill-occurring-thursday-morning-prepares-missourians-for-new-madrid-potential/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos