Are you ready for an earthquake? Great BC Shakeout Promotes Safety Tips – Nelson Star





Are you ready when “Big One” comes along? The annual Great BC Shakeout brings this question to the minds of British Columbians.

Some organizations, such as the University of British Columbia’s Earthquake Engineering Research Facility, will show how earthquakes affect structures and share advice on improving earthquake safety at home by offering tours of their facilities to the public on Thursday (October 21).

Principal investigator and EERF director Carlos Ventura says preparation is key.

“Living in British Columbia, we should all have our own earthquake drills every day. Every time we walk into a space that’s new to us, even in our office spaces, in a boardroom, library, or coffee shop, ask yourself – what do I do? If the ground suddenly starts shaking How do I prepare Do I have a game plan in mind Are there overhead hazards to be aware of Do I expect a flying object to hit my head Is there a suitable space close by or a table where I can get cover under? That we all get used to the thought process, develop a habit, and build a culture of earthquake preparedness.”

Research suggests that there is a 10 percent chance that a magnitude 9 earthquake will strike British Columbia within the next 30 years, and that there is a 30 percent chance that an earthquake large enough to cause “significant” property damage will occur within the next 50 years.

To date, more than 720,000 participants have signed up to participate in the Great BC Shakeout. Shakeout BC, a resource created specifically for event promotion and earthquake education. They recommend securing household items before an earthquake strikes, creating a contingency plan to keep your family safe and purchasing at least 72 hours of emergency supplies to keep in accessible areas of your home.

When an earthquake strikes, Shakeout BC says “Drop, cover and hold.” Falling on your hands and knees prevents you from falling. Finding cover under sturdy surfaces will prevent debris from falling on you, or coming down next to an interior wall away from windows. Then it’s time to hold on: if you are under the shelter, hold your shelter with one hand and be ready to move with it, if you are not under the shelter, hold your neck and head with both hands.

The Great BC Shakeout Festival takes place at 10:21 a.m. on Thursday, October 21.

