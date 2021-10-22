The mayor of the town where the 5.9-magnitude earthquake was centered ‘didn’t know it happened’





The earthquake shook the Lower North Island – but those directly above the epicenter could hardly feel it.

Geonet says the tremor, which struck 30 kilometers southwest of King Country in Taumarunui at 10.58 a.m. on Friday, as the government announced how to manage Covid-19 in the future, had a magnitude of 5.9.

GeoNet / Provided

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck New Zealand this morning.

Ruapehu District Mayor Don Cameron, based in Taomaronoi, said the emergency management team did not record any damage from the quake-related incidents.

READ MORE: * 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Lower North Island during Covid-19 announcement * ‘We don’t know what to do’: Travelers can’t find flights home within 48 hours * Earthquake cluster: Tsunami threat sparks evacuation in parts from Northland

“The fault line goes up all the way to Wellington and I got an instant text from my daughter in Bethune asking if we were okay, because she shook the hell out of them. I told her we didn’t even know it happened.”

Kristel Yardley/Staff

Don Cameron, the mayor of Ruapehu, says that even though they were just above the epicenter, they didn’t feel anything.

It was struck at a depth of 210 km. Initially, it was reported as 5.4 degrees, but was later upgraded.

More than 25,000 people across the country reported feeling the earthquake.

The geophysics professor at Victoria University of Wellington, Tim Stern, said the subduction zone of tectonic plates that extend up and down the North Island was good at transmitting energy.

“These subducting plates are very cold and hard and transmit seismic energy very efficiently.

“Then they distribute the energy up and down the North Island and you can feel it over a very wide area.”

supplied

The central part of the North Island could be shielded from deep earthquakes by layers of partially molten mantle, Professor Tim Stern from the School of Environment and Earth Sciences at Victoria University of Wellington said.

Stern said the reason this earthquake was felt so strongly in Wellington compared to King Country was likely because of its depth and the nature of the pillar in both areas.

He said the subduction zone is only 25 kilometers deep under the lower part of the North Island while it can be more than 200 kilometers deep under the central region.

The material between the subduction zone and the surface of the central North Island was poorly cohesive, partially molten mantle rock beneath the volcanic zone that absorbs and dissipates energy.

“It has actually been eased, while others may feel the transition in other parts of the country.”

“We’ve already had quite a few in that area in the past five years or so.”

