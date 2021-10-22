Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.4 earthquake – La Palma island, 14 km southeast of Los Llanos de Arridan, Spain, on Thursday October 21, 2021 at 11:54 pm (GMT +1)





An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale at a depth of 33 km

Oct 21 22:56 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC two minutes later. Oct 21 22:58: data updates from IGN are now being used Oct 21 23:02: scale recalculated from 4.2 to 4.4. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 23.0 to 33.0 km (14.3 to 21 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 19 km (12 mi) toward N.

Updated Thursday, October 21, 2021, 23:06

A moderate 4.4 earthquake strikes near Los Llanos de Aridan, on the island of La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain

4.4 earthquake Oct 21 11:54 pm (GMT +1)

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake occurred late at night on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11:54 p.m. local time near Los Llanos de Aridan, La Palma Island, Canary Islands, Spain, according to Spain’s Geográfico Nacional (IGN) institute. According to preliminary data, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 33 km of shallow depth. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the 4.4 magnitude earthquake, and based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but many people may have felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. Weak shaking may have been felt in Mazo (population 4800) located 7 km from the epicenter, Breña Baja (population 4200) 8 km, Brena Alta (population 7100) 10 km, El Paso (population 7100) 11 1 km, Tazacorte (5700 inhabitants) 14 km, Los Llanos de Aridan (population 20,800) 14 km, Santa Cruz de la Palma (17,100 inhabitants) 14 km, Garachico (population 6000) 24 km VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these changes change and continue if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Oct 21, 2021, 22:54:03 UTC – local time at epicenter: Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 11:54 PM (GMT +1) Size: 4.4 Depth: 33.0 km Latitude/Longitude Center Earthquake: 28.5654°N/17.826°W↗ (Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain) Antithesis: 28.565°S/162.174°E Nearest volcano: La Palma (2 km/1 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 7 km (4 mi) SW of Mazo (pop: 4810) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 8 km (5 mi) northeast of Fuencaliente de la Palma (La Palma Island) (population: 1,890) -> See the nearby earthquakes! 14 km (9 mi) southeast of Los Llanos de Aridan (La Palma Island) (population: 20,800) -> See the nearby earthquakes! 14 km (9 mi) southwest of Santa Cruz de La Palma (La Palma Island) (population: 17,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 24 km (15 mi) southwest of Garachico (Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canariche Enselen) (population: 6000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 30 km (19 mi) southeast of Santo Domingo (population: 1,930) -> See nearby earthquakes! 70 km (43 mi) northwest of Vallehermoso (population: 3,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 123 km (77 mi) west of Arona (population: 78,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 154 km (96 mi) west of Tenerife (population: 222,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 242 km (150 mi) northwest of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (population: 381,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! pop: 86,500) -> see nearby earthquakes 131 km (82 mi) west of Teneriffa (population: 906,900) -> see nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Few clouds 23.8 °C (75 °F), Humidity: 88%, Wind: 10 m/s (19 knots) From the Northeast primary data source: IGN (Instituto Geográfico Nacional) Energy Estimated outgoing: 2.5 x 1011 Joules (69.8 MW/h, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and make a short report “I felt it” “! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.433 km SPAIN: SW VILLA DE MAZO.ILPIGN 4.433 kmCANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN REGIONEMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

