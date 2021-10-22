Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.6 – North Pacific earthquake, 51 km southwest of Tonala, Chiapas, Mexico, Thursday, October 21, 2021 3:22 pm (GMT -5)





A 4.6-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 86 km

Oct 21 20:46 UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 25 minutes. Oct 21 20:49: Now uses data updates from SSN

Updated Thursday, October 21, 2021, 20:51

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was reported 51 kilometers southwest of Tonala, Mexico

Quake 4.6 Oct 21 3:22 pm (GMT -5)

A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred just 29 minutes ago, 51 km southwest of Tonala, Mexico, according to the Mexican National Seismological Service (SSN). Thursday afternoon, October 21, 2021 at 3:22 p.m. local time. The exact size, center, and depth of the earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. The EMSC, which listed it as a 4.6-magnitude earthquake as well. Cities or towns close to the epicenter where a very weak tremor may have been felt include Cachembo (pop. 120) located 24 km from the epicenter, La Gloria (pop. 1,800) at 32 km, Emiliano Zapata (pop. 3,400) 37 km Paredon (population 6,100) 39 km Chahuites (population 9,800) 49 km Arriaga (population 24,400) 51 km Tonala (35,300) 51 km Espinal (district Popup 7600) is 57 km, and Jochitan de Zaragoza (74800) is 111 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Oct 21, 2021 20:22:08 UTC – local time at epicenter: Thursday Oct 21, 2021 3:22 PM (GMT -5) Size: 4.6 Depth: 86.0 km Latitude/Longitude Epicenter: 15.86 ° N / 94.17° W↗ (North Pacific Ocean, Mexico) Antipode: 15.86° S / 85.83° E↗ Nearest volcano: El Chichón (195 km/121 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 24 km (15 mi) SW of Cachimbo ( pop : 124) -> Watch the nearby earthquakes! 37 km (23 mi) southwest of Emiliano Zapata (pop: 3350) -> See nearby earthquakes! 39 km (24 mi) south of Paredon (Paredon) (population: 6130) –> See nearby earthquakes! 49 km (30 mi) south of Chahuet (population: 9,840) -> See nearby earthquakes! 51 km (32 mi) south of Arriaga (population: 24,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 51 km (32 mi) WSW of Tonala (Tonalá) (population: 35,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 57 km (35 mi) south of Espinal (population: 7,620) -> See nearby earthquakes! 74 km (46 mi) southeast of Las Amilipas (population: 8800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 111 km (69 mi) south of Jochittan de Zaragoza (population: 74,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 658 km (409 mi) southeast of Mexico City (pop): 12294200) -> See nearby Aquis! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 27.5 °C (82 °F), Humidity: 75%, Wind: 3 m/s (6 knots) From the Northwest primary data source: SSN (Servicio Sismológico Nacional) Energy Estimated Output: 5 x 1011 Joules (139 MWh, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt” report ! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.686 km Mexico: 50 Km Al SUROESTE De ARRIAGA, CHISSSN 4.4101 kmCHIAPAS, MEXICOEMSC 5.029 km Mexico: 40 Km Al Noroeste De Puerto Arista, MéxicoINETER 4.4101 km9 Km NNE of Tonalá Please while the former USA earthquakes in Tonalá through Tonalá , Mexico. Millions of records, and this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

