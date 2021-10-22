Earthquake Info: Light Mag. quake 4.4 – Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 129 miles north of Alaska City, Anchorage, Alaska, USA, on Thursday October 21, 2021 10:44 am (GMT-8)





An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 72 km

Oct 21 18:47 UTC: First to report: USGS 3 minutes later. Oct 21 18:50: Volume has been recalculated from 4.5 to 4.4. The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 62.8 to 61.5 km (39 to 38 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 8.2 km (5.1 mi) towards the ESE. Oct 21 18:51: epicenter depth recalculated from 61.5 to 61.4 km (38 to 38 miles). Oct 21 18:55: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 61.4 to 71.9 km (38 to 45 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 6.8 km (4.2 mi) westward.

Update Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 19:00

Moderate tremor of magnitude 4.4 just reported 38 miles southeast of Cantwell, Alaska, United States

4.4 earthquake Oct 21 10:44 am (GMT -8)

The US Geological Survey reports that an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred just 16 minutes ago, 38 miles southeast of Cantwell, Alaska, United States. The earthquake struck at a depth of 45 miles below the epicenter near Cantwell, Denali, Alaska, USA on the morning of Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:44 am local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. Seismological Center (EMSC) which also listed the earthquake as 4.4 on the Richter scale, and includes cities or towns near the epicenter where a very weak earthquake may have been felt Cantwell (Area 220) located 38 miles from the epicenter, VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update Magnitude and Depth If these things change and follow them if there is other important news about the earthquake. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: Oct 21, 2021 18:44:34 UTC – local time at epicenter: Thursday Oct 21, 2021 10:44 a.m. (GMT-8) Size: 4.4 Depth: 71.9 km Latitude/Long epicenter: 62.9283 °N / 148.3227°W↗ (Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, USA) Antipode: 62.928°S/31.677°E Nearest volcano: Buzzard Creek (127 km/79 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 60 km (38 mi) SSE from Cantwell (Population: 219) -> See nearby earthquakes! > Watch nearby earthquakes! 171 km (106 mi) north of Knick-Fairview (population: 14,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 190 km (118 mi) northeast of the Eagle River (population: 24,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 190 km (118 mi) north of the Eagle River (Anchorage) (population: 24,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 207 km (129 mi) northeast of Alaska City (Population: 298,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 212 km (132 mi) S of Badger (population: 19,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 214 km (133 mi) south of Fairbanks (population: 32,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 914 km (568 mi) northwest of Juneau (POP): 32, 800) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Light snow -2.4°C (28°F), Humidity: 96%, Wind: 2 m/s (4 knots) from SE Primary data source: USGS (USGS) Estimated outgoing power : 2.5 x 1011 Joules (69.8 MW/h, equivalent to 60 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.472 km63 Km SE of Cantwell, Alaska USA 4.480 km Central Alaska 4,874 km Central Alaska GFZ Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Tip: Click the date/time to show the most recent first

date/time UTC

| mag |

Depth

|

age

|

distance

| details

March 28, 1964 03:36

| 9.2 |

25 km / 16 miles

|

58 years ago

|

231 km / 143 miles

| Valdez-Cordova Parish, 60 km SW of Valdez, Alaska, USA

November 03, 2002 22:12

| 7.9 |

4.2 km / 2.6 miles

|

19 years ago

|

78km / 49mi

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 150 km S of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

November 03, 1943 14:32

| 7.6 |

15 km / 9.3 miles

|

78 years ago

|

190 km / 118 miles

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 87 km NW of Alaska City, Anchorage, Alaska, USA

August 27, 1904 21:56

| 7.3 |

unknown

|

117 years ago

|

193 km / 120 miles

| Fairbanks North Star Parish, 26 km SW of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

Oct 16, 1947 02:09

| 7.2 |

26 km / 16 miles

|

74 years ago

|

135 km / 84 miles

| Denali Parish, 35 miles northeast of Healy, Denali, Alaska, USA

July 07, 1912 07:57

| 7.2 |

unknown

|

109 years ago

|

111 km / 69 miles

| Valdez-Cordova Parish, 131 km SE of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

November 30, 2018 17:29

| 7.0 |

31 km / 19 miles

|

3 years ago

|

197 km / 122 miles

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 12.5 km N of Alaska City, Anchorage, Alaska, USA

July 22, 1937 17:09

| 7.0 |

10km / 6.2mi

|

84 years ago

|

218km / 135mi

| Fairbanks North Star Parish, 24 km E of Eielson Air Force Base, Fairbanks North Star, Alaska, USA

January 31, 1912 20:11

| 7.0 |

80 km / 50 miles

|

110 years ago

|

219 km / 136 miles

| Valdez Cordova Parish, 82 miles east of Alaska City, Anchorage, Alaska, USA

October 23, 2002 11:27

| 6.6 |

4.2 km / 2.6 miles

|

19 years ago

|

68 km / 42 miles

| Denali Parish, 142 km S of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

August 19 1948 13:50

| 6.3 |

100 km / 62 miles

|

73 years ago

|

110 km / 69 miles

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 85 km SE of Denali National Park, Alaska, USA

Jul 03 1929 00:53

| 6.3 |

unknown

|

92 years ago

|

59km / 37mi

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 84 mi N of Eagle River, Anchorage, Alaska, USA

January 21, 1929 10:30

| 6.3 |

unknown

|

93 years ago

|

120km / 75mi

| Denali Parish, 95 km S of Fairbanks, Alaska, USA

May 31, 2021 06:59

| 6.1 |

44km / 27mi

|

21 weeks ago

|

54 km / 33 miles

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 94 mi NE of Fishhook, Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, USA

May 10 1962 00:03

| 6.0 |

82km / 51mi

|

59 years ago

|

142 km / 88 miles

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 15 mi N of Willow, Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, USA

August 28, 1959 12:07

| 6.0 |

44km / 27mi

|

62 years ago

|

61km / 38mi

| Denali Parish, 6 km NE of Cantwell, Denali, Alaska, USA

April 08, 2021 17:10

| 5.5 |

78km / 48mi

|

28 weeks ago

|

34km / 21mi

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 46 mi S of Healy, Denali, Alaska, USA

May 31, 2021 12:14

| 4.6 |

43 km / 27 miles

|

21 weeks ago

|

51km / 32mi

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 94 mi NE of Fishhook, Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, USA

June 06, 2021 17:55

| 4.0 |

42 km / 26 miles

|

20 weeks ago

|

51km / 32mi

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 102 mi NE of Alaska City, Anchorage, Alaska, USA

August 14, 2021 11:59

| 3.6 |

11.4 km / 7.1 mi

|

10 weeks ago

|

9 km / 6 miles

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 130 mi N of Alaska City, Anchorage, Alaska, USA

August 09, 2021 01:47

| 3.0 |

51km / 32mi

|

11 weeks ago

|

42 km / 26 miles

| Matanuska-Susitna Parish, 48 km NE of Susitna North, Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, USA

