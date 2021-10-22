Connect with us

Uncategorized

New Samsung Galaxy Note 5 SM-N920 32 GB – Gold Verizon Smartphone

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

 



New Samsung Galaxy Note 5 SM-N920 32 GB – Gold Verizon Smartphone

About this product

Product Information
Explore the web and update social media anywhere you go using this Samsung Galaxy Note5. Ideal for playing games and multitasking, this phone is designed with an octa-core processor, so you can download and run many apps at once with virtually no delay. The Galaxy Note5 has 32 GB of built-in memory, so you can easily access your stored data. With a 16-megapixel resolution camera, it is great for capturing incredibly vivid photos. Indulge in complete connectivity with the Samsung Galaxy Note5.

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-N920VZDAVZW
UPC 0754610121234
Model Samsung Galaxy Note5
eBay Product ID (ePID) 220154262

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Gold
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC, USB 2.0
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP
Screen Size 5.7 in

Dimensions
Weight 6.03 Oz
Depth 0.3in.
Height 6.03in.
Width 3in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Display Resolution 2560×1440 Pixels
Manufacturer Color Gold Platinum
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
Family Line Samsung Galaxy Note5
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: