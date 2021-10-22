Uncategorized
New Samsung Galaxy Note 5 SM-N920 32 GB – Gold Verizon Smartphone
New Samsung Galaxy Note 5 SM-N920 32 GB – Gold Verizon Smartphone
About this product
|Product Information
|Explore the web and update social media anywhere you go using this Samsung Galaxy Note5. Ideal for playing games and multitasking, this phone is designed with an octa-core processor, so you can download and run many apps at once with virtually no delay. The Galaxy Note5 has 32 GB of built-in memory, so you can easily access your stored data. With a 16-megapixel resolution camera, it is great for capturing incredibly vivid photos. Indulge in complete connectivity with the Samsung Galaxy Note5.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-N920VZDAVZW
|UPC
|0754610121234
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note5
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|220154262
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Gold
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC, USB 2.0
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Camera Resolution
|16.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.7 in
|Dimensions
|Weight
|6.03 Oz
|Depth
|0.3in.
|Height
|6.03in.
|Width
|3in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Amoled
|Display Resolution
|2560×1440 Pixels
|Manufacturer Color
|Gold Platinum
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|3000mAh
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy Note5
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]