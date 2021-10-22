Great Washington ShakeOut in its 10th year – KIRO 7 News Seattle





For the 10th year in a row, hundreds of thousands of people in Washington participated in the Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Exercises Thursday morning.

At 10:21 a.m., the citizens of Washington were encouraged to drop, cover, and hang on wherever they were.

About 1.3 million people across Washington participated in the exercises.

At about the same time, the state’s network of 122 tsunami warning sirens was tested along the coast. People who live in coastal areas have heard a tsunami warning sound, not the usual chimes that are used during monthly checks.

Washington Emergency Management officials said there are several new sirens on the coast, so the sound will come from new directions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather radios also sounded the alarm.

If you hear the sirens on any day other than October 21, officials said you should immediately follow the closest tsunami evacuation route inland or to higher ground.

Those living on the coast were asked to consider taking the nearest evacuation route or at least knowing where they would need to go to evacuate.

Officials said those working from home should look for hazards around them and talk to family members about where they congregate if their home is damaged, and are fired. Another discussion of plans should occur if an earthquake occurs when you are at work or have children at school.

Seismologists advise that in the event of an earthquake, do not stand in the doorway or run outside. Instead, get down to the floor, take cover under something sturdy like a desk or bed and hold onto it. This will likely protect you from anything that falls.

“That’s the most likely cause of injuries just falling objects on your head. It could be things like a bookshelf. Make sure it’s fixed to a wall,” said Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

As we learned from the 6.8 Nisqually earthquake in 2001, roofs can collapse, buildings can collapse and the earth can split within 45 seconds.

For more information on the Great Washington ShakeOut, go to shakeout.org/washington.

