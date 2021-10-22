Brand New Nokia 106 Black (Unlocked) 2G GSM Dual-Band Phone

The Nokia 106 is an unlocked mobile device that gives users more options in terms of how and where they’d like to use their phones. Launched in November of 2013, this Nokia phone was designed specifically to be used on a number of networks. It features a single SIM card slot, which allows it to be used with any GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile. Simply insert the SIM card of your chosen carrier, and get your Nokia phone set up. It is compatible with 850/1900 MHz frequencies for reliable coverage wherever you go. The Nokia 106 mobile phone has a 1.8-inch TFT screen with a 128×160 pixel resolution. The simple keypad has large, readable number keys that make dialing and texting easy. This, combined with the straightforward menu and navigation options, ensure that even first-time cellphone users can handle the Nokia 106 with confidence. The Nokia 106 is powered by a lithium-ion 800mAh battery that offers up to 10 hours of talk time, with up to 840 hours on standby. The battery can be recharged with a USB cable. Whether you’re going out for the day or simply like staying connected at home, this Nokia phone allows you to keep in touch with your friends and family, making sure that you can reach them whenever you’d like. The built-in Nokia phonebook has space for 500 contacts, so you have a place to store information for all the people you know. With 384kB of internal storage capacity, you’ll be able to keep track of the information that’s most important to you, keeping those files right at your fingertips. Other features of the Nokia 106 include an FM radio, a flashlight, a digital clock, a calculator, a calendar, and an expense manager. These functions help keep life simple, putting common items together in one easy-to-use phone so you don’t have to worry about carrying a lot of accessories around. Keep track of your appointments or meetings, record your expenses, and set reminders for yourself all from your Nokia phone. Optional accessories for the Nokia 106