WHO and partners call for action to better protect health and health workers from COVID-19





World Health Organization and partners[i] made an urgent call for concrete measures to better protect health and healthcare professionals worldwide from COVID-19 and other health problems. Organizations are concerned that a large number of health and health workers have died from COVID-19, but also that an increasing proportion of the workforce is suffering from burnout, stress, anxiety and fatigue. IN Joint statement this week, the WHO and partners call on all member state governments and stakeholders to step up monitoring and reporting of COVID-19 infections, ill health and deaths among healthcare professionals. They should also include classification by age, gender and occupation as a standard procedure, so that decision-makers and scientists can identify and implement mitigation measures that will further reduce the risk of infections and ill health. The Statement also calls on political leaders and policy makers to do everything in their power to make regulatory, policy and investment decisions that ensure the protection of health and healthcare professionals. It highlights the opportunity to align this with the forthcoming global agreement on health and care and the International Labor Organization’s call for recovery from the human-centered COVID-19 crisis. Finally, the partners call on leaders and policy makers to ensure equal access to vaccines so that health and healthcare professionals have priority in vaccination against COVID-19. Available data from 119 countries indicate that by September 2021, 2 out of 5 health and health workers were on average vaccinated in full, with significant differences by regions and economic groupings. Less than 1 in 10 are fully vaccinated in the African and West Pacific regions, while 22 high-income countries reported that more than 80% of their health and caregivers are fully vaccinated. These rates take into account only the data provided to the WHO through standard mechanisms. “We have a moral obligation to protect all health and health care workers, ensure their rights and enable them to work with dignity in a safe and stimulating environment for practice. That must include access to vaccines. ”, said Jim Campbell, director of the WHO Department of Health Workforce. “Except for the vaccine , economic recovery and any new investment in emergency preparedness and response must prioritize the education and employment of health and health professionals, Global accelerator for employment and social protection, “he added. New WHO working paper it is estimated that between 80,000 to 180,000 health and healthcare workers could have died from COVID-19 between January 2020 and May 2021, which transitioned to a median scenario of 115,500 deaths. These estimates were derived from 3.45 million COVID-19-related deaths reported to the WHO in May 2021; the number itself is considered to be much lower than the actual number of deaths (60% or more of what was reported to the WHO). “This WHO working paper gives a sharp number to encourage greater action; we cannot afford to lose more health and health workers, and our world will not recover from a pandemic without long-term, sustainable investment in a health workforce”Said Catherine Duggan, CEO of the International Pharmaceutical Federation and one of several members World Alliance of Health Professions associated with the Joint Statement. The WHO is currently leading efforts to develop a global agreement on health and care workers, based on existing legal instruments, conventions and resolutions. The agreement aims to provide Member States, stakeholders and institutions with comprehensive guidance on their existing obligations to protect health and healthcare workers, to protect their rights and to promote and ensure decent work, free from gender, racial and all other forms of discrimination. Instructions will be presented 75th World Health Assembly in May 2022.

[i] Frontline Health Workers Coalition; Global Health Workforce Network; Health Service Executive, Ireland; International Council of Nurses; International Federation of Pharmacy; International Labor Organization; OECD; Public Services International and the World Medical Association.

