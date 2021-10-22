A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits the center of the North Island and was felt in the South Island





Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to an earthquake during a press conference. Video / NZ Herald

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake shook the center of the North Island this morning and was felt across the country.

GeoNet said it fell 30 kilometers southwest of Taomarunui and was recorded at a depth of 210 kilometers.

The quake was felt as far north as Auckland in the North Island and Christchurch in the South Island.

More than 4,000 people responded to an online GeoNet alert that the earthquake was felt, mostly in the central and least of the North Island.

Although the earthquake was widely felt throughout the country, it seemed that those at the epicenter of the great earthquake did not feel anything.

Akhil Suthan, director of Super Licore Taumarunui, said he had no idea an earthquake had occurred when contacted by the Herald.

Wow this made my heart race! short sharp jolt #eqnz

— Julia de Ruiter (@JuliadeRuiter) October 21, 2021

“Oh, I actually didn’t feel anything. When was that?” Asked.

“No, nothing happened here.”

Ruapehu Mayor Don Cameron, who works in Horopito – north of Ohakune – today also didn’t feel like it.

“No I didn’t. I was making a call on the top floor of a three-story building but I felt and didn’t hear anything.

“Usually we hear them come before the vibration.”

I got a Google alert 15 seconds before that! #eqnz – But the dog was even barking before that!

– Pollinated Mysterious Half Hermit (hamo_d) October 21, 2021

Cameron checked with Civil Defense and Emergency crews, who said it was more than 200km deep.

He said the shock wave propagates along the fault line that rises as it heads toward Wellington.

“Certainly there were no reports of damage.”

A little shaky start to a long weekend for many of us. We hope everyone feels fine after that. It’s a good reminder to practice Drop, Cover, Hold for New Zealand ShakeOut next week. #eqnzhttps://t.co/sHNAXLYUwn

– National Emergency Management Agency (NZcivildefence) October 21, 2021

One employee at BP Taumarunui said he didn’t feel it either.

There were no reports of damage or other problems from the quake, which was centered in southwest Taomaronui, Cliff Manley, a civil defense observer in Ruapehu, said.

GNS science reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 210 km and was weakly shaken.

Manley said the council’s civil defense team is ready to respond to any calls for help, but at this point no requests have been received.

However, a woman in Wellington said she felt the earthquake – on the 17th floor of an office building.

“I did! I’m on the 17th floor of an office building on Lambton Quay—it felt like I was jumping up and down on a chair.”

