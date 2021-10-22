Montana residents are encouraged to know what to do in the event of an earthquake





Helena – Thursday was International ShakeOut Day, an opportunity to practice earthquake drills in order to be safer and more prepared during an actual seismic event.

Global Training is held every year on the third Thursday of October. The system works by alerting participants through their mobile devices.

Jason Grimes, director of the Carroll School of Campus and Public Security, says there are important reasons to conduct earthquake training at Carroll College.

“The two purposes of doing rehearsal are to get things back to the fore in the minds of the students and the minds of the faculty is to think about safety. Second, you know, if you don’t train and think about what you’re going to do in a given situation, you won’t be prepared when something happens. So, it was twofold. Besides testing our emergency notification system,” Grimes explained.

Montana is one of the most seismically active states in the country, but most seismic activity is concentrated in the mountainous western third of the state. The reason is the Intermountain seismic belt. This belt includes at least 45 potentially active faults in Montana and has been the site of two of the largest historical earthquakes in the Rocky Mountains, the August 18, 1959 Lake Hebgen earthquake, the Montana earthquake (magnitude 7.3) and the October 28, 1983 Bora Summit, Idaho earthquake (magnitude 6.9) ).

Most recently, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Lincoln in 2017. Some base and stock damage occurred during the earthquake. But it does not quite compare to the devastating earthquake that occurred in Helena in 1935 (magnitude 6.2). There were four deaths and 300 destroyed homes recorded between the main and aftershocks of the 1935 Helena earthquake.

Ariana Collins, a student of Carol, is from the East Coast where hurricanes can be a common seasonal problem and emergency preparedness is essential. Collins appreciates Carroll College’s foresight and readiness for a possible earthquake in the future.

“There are a lot of moments in life where you can’t anticipate and it’s good to be prepared and be in a community that talks about that as well,” Collins said.

Grimmis wants to remind everyone to have an emergency preparedness kit at home and what to do in the event of an earthquake.

“The first thing you want to do is cover your head and fall to the ground. Don’t lie flat, but try to stay on your knees and hands, with one hand covering your head or neck. And you want to lean forward where you protect your torso and organs,” said Grimes. “Then you want to get Some kind of fixed, stable shelter like an office or something.”

More information about Great ShakeOut and what to do in the event of an earthquake can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvh.com/news/montana-residents-are-encouraged-to-know-what-to-do-in-an-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos