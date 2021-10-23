Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy S8 G950U 64GB – Factory Unlocked – Black – Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G950UZKAXAA
|GTIN
|0887276218830
|UPC
|0088727621883, 0887276201085, 0887276218830
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|235346440
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|Sm-G950uzkaxaa
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
|Contract
|Without Contract
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Factory Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|AMOLED Display
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|Cellular Band
|Wcdma (Umts) / Gsm 850/900/1800/1900 / CDMA2000 1X 1900/800
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Amoled
|Manufacturer Color
|Midnight Black
|Battery Capacity
|3000mAh
|Network Technology
|LTE
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
