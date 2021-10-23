Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S8 G950U 64GB – Factory Unlocked – Black – Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G950UZKAXAA
GTIN 0887276218830
UPC 0088727621883, 0887276201085, 0887276218830
Model Samsung Galaxy S8
eBay Product ID (ePID) 235346440

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Model Number Sm-G950uzkaxaa
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features AMOLED Display
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
Cellular Band Wcdma (Umts) / Gsm 850/900/1800/1900 / CDMA2000 1X 1900/800
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Midnight Black
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
Network Technology LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S8
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

