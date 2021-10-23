Uncategorized
New Verizon LG G7 ThinQ LMG710VM – 64GB – New Platinum Gray for Verizon Network
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|LG
|GTIN
|0652810830461
|Model
|LG G7 ThinQ
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|5026769394
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
|Contract
|With Contract
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Water-Resistant, NFC Connectivity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera Resolution
|16.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.1 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|New Aurora Black
|Manufacturer Color
|New Aurora Black
