New Verizon LG G7 ThinQ LMG710VM – 64GB – New Platinum Gray for Verizon Network

Published

20 seconds ago

on



 



About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand LG
GTIN 0652810830461
Model LG G7 ThinQ
eBay Product ID (ePID) 5026769394

Product Key Features
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Contract With Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, NFC Connectivity, Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP
Screen Size 6.1 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color New Aurora Black
Manufacturer Color New Aurora Black

