Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy A10e SM-A102U T-Mobile / AT&T GSM World Unlocked Phone Very Good
Samsung Galaxy A10e SM-A102U T-Mobile / AT&T GSM World Unlocked Phone Very Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-A102UZKAATT
|UPC
|0887276339887
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A10e
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|8033195540
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|AT&T
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|Sm-A102u
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Micro USB
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|4G Data Capable, AMOLED Display, Fast Charging
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|2 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Charcoal Black
|Manufacturer Color
|Charcoal Black
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]