Samsung Galaxy A10e SM-A102U T-Mobile / AT&T GSM World Unlocked Phone Very Good

1 min ago

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-A102UZKAATT
UPC 0887276339887
Model Samsung Galaxy A10e
eBay Product ID (ePID) 8033195540

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network AT&T
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number Sm-A102u
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Micro USB
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features 4G Data Capable, AMOLED Display, Fast Charging
Camera Resolution 8.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 2 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Charcoal Black
Manufacturer Color Charcoal Black

