Quake probability remains small in central Alberta, says expert – Red Deer Advocate





Central Albertans don’t have to worry about catastrophic earthquakes despite the 5.0-magnitude quake west of Rocky Mountain House Wednesday night, Simon Fraser University professor said.

“You should be more concerned about hurricanes,” said Brent Ward, professor at Simon Fraser University and co-director of the Center for Natural Hazard Research.

We don’t see any trend of natural earthquakes increasing in frequency. Sometimes she just notices it because there will be earthquakes that affect where people live and make the news.”

Wednesday’s earthquake was the second strongest to hit Alberta since reports began. A 5.4 earthquake was detected in 2001 around Dawson Creek.

He said that at 5.0, the Rocky Earthquake was big, but it wouldn’t cause any damage.

The earthquake was detected at 9:23 pm 37 km northwest of Rocky Mountain House and could be felt as far away as Edmonton.

Some might have felt it, he said, but it’s also possible that others didn’t, or they thought a big truck had gone through, or a train, or that something had fallen on their house.

But it sure caused a lot of excitement. A lot of people felt that over a fairly wide area.”

Related:

Updated: Magnitude 4.1 earthquake northwest of Rocky Mountain House

The vast majority of earthquakes are natural, Ward said, as opposed to those from mining or fracking, and there is more seismic activity in northern Alberta.

“They will focus as you get closer to the Rocky Mountains because there are a lot of faults there. These are weak levels and there is stress that builds up in the rock and a lot of times you break along one of those pre-existing faults and it leads to an earthquake.”

Related:

An earthquake is likely to occur in a rocky area naturally

All over the world, he said, earthquakes happen all the time and people can find out where they happen on websites like the USGS at USGS.gov.

The Rocky earthquake was detected by the Edmonton seismic station.

“There are so many seismographs around the world that almost all earthquakes are detected. We have this amazing network.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Earthquake Mountain House

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reddeeradvocate.com/news/earthquake-likelihood-still-small-in-central-alberta-says-expert/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos