New LG G8 ThinQ – 128GB – Platinum Gray for Verizon Network

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand LG
UPC 0652810832151
Model LG G8 ThinQ
eBay Product ID (ePID) 11031128194

Product Key Features
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Gray
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, USB, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Heat Pipe, Facial Recognition, Hand Idaho, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP
Screen Size 6.1 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 6 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Platinum Gray
Sim Card Support Single SIM

