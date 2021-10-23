Connect with us

Google – Pixel 3 with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) – Just Black

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Google
MPN CPK858, G013A, GA00457US, GA00457-US
GTIN 0683193674144
UPC 0842776107640, 0842776107626, 0842776107404
Model Google Pixel 3
eBay Product ID (ePID) 16025393655

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, NFC
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Features Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 12.2 MP
Screen Size 5.5 in
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Just Black

