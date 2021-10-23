Online Playoff Chances, Earthquakes Take WhiteCaps | Sports





The San Jose Earthquakes will struggle to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night in a crucial game late in the Western season.

The Earthquakes (9-12-9, 36 points) will be eliminated from the competition if they lose on Saturday and either Minnesota United or Real Salt Lake win. San Jose are tenth in the West, seven points below the playoff streak with four games remaining in the regular season.

San Jose’s last game was a 4-0 home win over the Austin FC expansion on Wednesday, which halted a three-game losing streak and kept the Earthquakes’ dwindling post-season hopes in play.

San Jose had all of their goals in the second half, thanks to Javier Eduardo “Choves” Lopez, Benjamin Kikanovic, Chris Wondolofsky and Carlos Fierro’s earthquake goals.

Wondolowski said the win, and the way it was done, gave the earthquakes a much-needed boost.

“It was great for the morale in the locker room,” Wondolofsky said. “It was nice to get one of those tangible victories where things went well and get everything with a click. It’s very useful for us as we finished in these last four games and are trying to get the best possible run.”

The White Caps are headed to Northern California following their 3-2 win over Portland on Wednesday night, Vancouver’s fourth win in their past six games. The Whitecaps scored all three of their goals over the 19th minute of the second half, wiping out a 2-0 deficit.

Debre Caicedo, Brian White and Christian Dagome netted Vancouver, the final score from a penalty kick in the 82nd minute.

Vancouver (11-9-10, 43 points) retains the coveted seventh and last place in the Western standings and cannot give up any points in the race until the end of the season.

“It’s key,” Whitecaps coach Fanny Sartini said. “At the end of the first half, my word was basically that we need to make some tactical adjustments that we did perfectly. I don’t know if everyone in the league (should take us more seriously), but we have to.”

