Earthquake Info: Light Mag. Earthquake 4.0 – 8.3 km southwest of Ramgundam, Karimnagar, Telangana, India, on Saturday October 23, 2021 2:03 pm (GMT +5:30)

Naspur (12.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 1-2sec: I felt the slight vibration, actually thought it was a bomb blast in Srirampur coal mine and knew it was an earthquake

Manchery shaking / weak (MMI III) / rumble, shaking: felt shaking, thought might be something electrical or computer complained. Just a few seconds light | 2 users found this interesting.

Mancherial, Adilabad District, Telangana (13.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short: been for 1-2 seconds, my house is trembling | One user found this interesting.

Power House Colony (13.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds

Mancherial, Adilabad District, Telangana (15.5 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] Weak shaking (MMI III)

Indaraam, (16.7 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shake and Roll / 15-20 seconds: Sudden shaking such as a large sudden thunderstorm or coal mine explosion.

Manchireal (13.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] Mild vibration (MMI IV)

Ramagundam (10.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / shaking and rolling / 30-60 seconds: We suddenly got so frightened we ran out of our house. At that time we were lying on our bed.

Manchireal (15.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Mancherial, Adilabad District, Telangana (14.7 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Manchireal (21.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5 seconds

Naspur, Manchireal (13.7 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / Rattle, shaking / very short

Naspur (13.6 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI V) / Vertical and horizontal oscillation / 1-2 seconds

Manchireal (12.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): 5-second earthquake

Manchireal (15 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 sec: …

Manchireal (14.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: shaking for 3 seconds

Indirama settlement (14.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 secs: We all felt our house and neighbourhoods shaking and that was confirmed with my neighbor too

Mandamari / No hair

Manshiri / Imperceptible

Tolichowki / No hair

Mancherial / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden it felt like someone was shaking the couch aside!

Naspur village / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 1-2 seconds: Weak shake (reported by our app)

Manchery / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 1-2 seconds

teegalpahad / slight vibration (MMI IV) / single vertical bump / 2-5 s

Manchurian / Imperceptible / Horizontal (lateral) swinging / 2-5 seconds

Manchurian vibration / Mild (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Naspur Mancherial / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 1-2 seconds: I slept on the bed shook for 2 seconds

CCC GUEST HOUSE MANCHERIAL / Vibration light (MMI IV) / Vibrate and roll / 5-10 seconds: Just vibrate and feel spinning

Hyderabad / I Didn’t Feel: No (reported by our app)

Manchery shake / moderate (MMI V) / complex roll (multi-directional tilt) / 5-10 seconds

Manchurian Shake / Weak (MMI III) / Rattle, Shake / 2-5 seconds

Manchiral / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

Naspur / Weak shaking (MMI III) / shaking and rolling / 1-2 seconds: 2 seconds of shaking… 4.0

Manchery shake / Mild (MMI IV) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 20-30 seconds

Naspur / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / 1 vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Mancherial, Garmilla / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds: I felt the shaking for 1-2 seconds and was lying in bed at that time.

Naspur colony mancheriyal / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Vertical and horizontal swing / 1-2 seconds: First experience

Karimnagar / no hair / 15-20 s

Manchurian vibration / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Manchurian / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal Swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

mancherial / weak shaking (MMI III) / very short: sudden fall

Manchiral / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Shaking and Rolling / 2-5 seconds: So we’re thrilled

Mancherial, Road no 3 Vikas nagar / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Both vertical and horizontal swaying / 2-5 s: Felt shaking while sitting on sofa and heard glass doors shake shaking

Manchurian shaking / weak (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

