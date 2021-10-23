President Soyer met with earthquake victims before the anniversary of the Izmir earthquake





President Soyer met earthquake victims before the anniversary of the Izmir earthquake

We had the same feelings as you. Believe me, it is neither less nor more. I cannot forget the feelings we experienced. The October 30 earthquake showed that the priority The ultimate for this city is to become a resilient city. That is why we are mapping earthquakes in Izmir.”

Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tung Suer met with earthquake victims prior to the anniversary of the Izmir earthquake on October 30. The meeting, which was held in Manafkuyu, was attended by Bayrakli Neptun Sawyer, wife of Izmir City Mayor Tung Suer, President of Izmir Earthquake Victims Solidarity Association (İZDEDA), Haydar Ozkan, and his wife Salma Ozkan, the Turkish Retired Non-commissioned Officers Association. Berkeley chapter chief Kenan Uruk, members of Izdida and Berkeley earthquake victims in the region.

The mayor of Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Tung Soyer, when listening to the problems and problems experienced by the earthquake victims, said, “We had the same feelings as you. Believe me, it is neither less nor more. I cannot forget the feelings we experienced. Unfortunately, we are a society that forgets Hurry up and go on with our lives as if these pains never happened. Together we won’t allow it.”

We do scientific research

Mayor Sawyer stated that as Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, they are conducting many studies to ensure that the suffering is not forgotten and the necessary measures are taken:

“The October 30 earthquake showed us that the top priority of this city is to become a resilient city. In other words, the people who live in this city live with a sense of safety. They feel safe in the apartments they live in. We started a study which is the first in Turkey and we have examples Very few in the world.In the scope of works that will last 30 months, we are producing underground images of Izmir.We started this review with the participation of 10 universities and 84 academics under the leadership of Middle East University of Technology.Through these studies, the tsunami and earthquake movements in the city will be evaluated,and it will be determined Active faults, and the last time they were active will be measured. Until now, we did not have reliable data on this topic. We will come up with very specific and clear information about earthquakes in Izmir. Thus, we will have the opportunity to answer more vital questions about how to build these The city in the next century, where it should be built, and what you should pay attention to during its construction. ”

Ozkan: “We can’t thank you enough”

Yezida president, Heydar Ozkan, stated that he never left the victims alone during and after the earthquake, “You were always with us. You helped thousands of people live in a sturdy building. We cannot thank you enough.”

He was greeted with applause

İZDEDA President Haydar Ozkan presented Atatürk’s hat to Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tunç Soyer. Earthquake survivors also presented a Neptune Sawyer with cotton gauze, a shawl and a hand-embroidered bag. President Soyer, who was greeted with great affection, was expelled to the applause of the earthquake victims.

