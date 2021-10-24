Paul “Earthquake” Moore gets his name on the street | local news





Dozens of people filled the 7,000 block of Woodland Street on Saturday morning to name a festive street in honor of the late Reverend Paul “Earthquake” Moore.

Building 7000 of Woodland Avenue will be officially known as Paul “Earthquake” Moore Way.

Moore was a respected local activist in southwest Philadelphia. The party was held in conjunction with the annual Southwest Philadelphia Pride Day and Street Festival.

Council member Kenyatta Johnson, District D-2nd, initiated the decision to honor the church’s pastor and advocacy earlier this year.

“Moore has been an iconic community leader in Southwest Philadelphia, but he has also generally improved the quality of life for residents and the city of Philadelphia as a whole,” Johnson said. “He’s a former sanitation worker, and he’s also been an advocate when it comes to tackling the issue of gun violence, as well as making sure we’re improving our neighborhoods for our young people.”

Moore was known as the “People’s Hero”. He has worked tirelessly guiding young people and helping the elderly and the poor for decades. He was also known as an activist who regularly attended vigils for victims of gun violence.

“Every time there was a murder, murder, or shooting here in southwest Philadelphia, it was Paul Earthquake who got on the plate. He put the neighborhood on its back and spoke the truth to power to save our youth,” the councilman said. “Today we want to carry on his legacy and, most importantly, continue to keep his memory alive through the work we are already doing.”

Among the residents of the Southwest at Saturday’s event were current and former police officers, colleagues, family, friends, and government officials.

Senator Anthony Williams described Moore as a vocal man of his beliefs.

“I will tell you that the greatest part I have learned all my life is what you want to leave behind when you leave, [that is] “A legacy of work, service, and most importantly love and a smile,” Williams said.

“The amazing thing about Paul is that he had a Christian name, he was a Christian, and he lived a Christian life. I don’t say that much to spread Christians from us [but] Insofar as he understands that he defended something of value in the midst of chaos.”

In remembering Moore, Williams also thought about the current situation in the communities of southwest Philadelphia.

“When it was chaos [Moore] He never left the mess, in fact, he tried to correct us in the process. Many of us today are trying to get our heads around what we should do about the conditions we live in…Until we leave this land, we as people of color, and the blacks in the neighborhood have a responsibility to get in the way of danger righting the mess because that’s what an “earthquake” would do, said Williams. . “It wasn’t called ‘Earthquake’ because he was a quiet guy. ‘Earthquake’ was all about shaking things up.”

Moore’s wife, Crystal Moore, and daughter, Paulette Moore, were among a group of speakers with stories to tell and memories to share. Other speakers include former Philadelphia District Attorney Lynne Abraham and Capt. Scott Dressel Jr., Commanding Officer, 12th District of the Philadelphia Police Department.

.

