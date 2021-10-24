Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 | Unlocked SM-N960 | 128GB – Black Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
Model Samsung Galaxy Note9
eBay Product ID (ePID) 11022424220

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Blue
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, NFC, GPS
Contract With Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Front Camera, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, ANT+, Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Rear Cameras, Wireless Charging
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.4 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 6GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Ocean Blue
Manufacturer Color Ocean Blue
Sim Card Support Dual SIM

