Samsung Galaxy S8 – 64GB – Factory Unlocked; Verizon / AT&T – Silver – Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G950-64GB-SIL
|UPC
|8806088712680
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|235230071
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Silver
|Model Number
|SM-G950U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Factory Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|MMS (Multimedia Messaging), Bluetooth Enabled, Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Wi-Fi Capable, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, TTY Compatible, Color Screen, Wireless Charging, Geotagging, Water-Resistant, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Voice-Activated Dialing, Barometer, Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE, Iris Scanning
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Amoled
|Manufacturer Color
|Arctic Silver
|Battery Capacity
|3000mAh
|Network Technology
|LTE
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy S8
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
