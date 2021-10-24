Connect with us

Uncategorized

Samsung Galaxy S8 – 64GB – Factory Unlocked; Verizon / AT&T – Silver – Good

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

 



Samsung Galaxy S8 – 64GB – Factory Unlocked; Verizon / AT&T – Silver – Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G950-64GB-SIL
UPC 8806088712680
Model Samsung Galaxy S8
eBay Product ID (ePID) 235230071

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Silver
Model Number SM-G950U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features MMS (Multimedia Messaging), Bluetooth Enabled, Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Wi-Fi Capable, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, TTY Compatible, Color Screen, Wireless Charging, Geotagging, Water-Resistant, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Voice-Activated Dialing, Barometer, Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, EDGE, Iris Scanning
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Arctic Silver
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
Network Technology LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S8
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: