BREAKING NEWS: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan

Updated Oct 24, 2021 01:47 PM IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Oct 24, 2021 01:47 PM IS

Deadly explosion in Ugandan capital ‘appears to be an act of terrorism’: President

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said on Sunday that the deadly blast in Kampala late Saturday night was apparently an act of terrorism.

Oct 24, 2021 01:22 PM IS

Prime Minister Modi urges people to go to ‘Vocal for Local’ this upcoming festive season

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasized the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign while shopping for the upcoming festive season and asked citizens to pledge to ensure cleanliness in the neighbourhood.

October 24, 2021 12:52 PM IS

Prime Minister Modi salutes ITBP on their day of success

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Sunday welcomed all personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Rising Day.

October 24, 2021 12:31 PM IS

Amit Shah arrives in Jammu

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Jammu, to inaugurate the new campus of IIT-Jammu and lay the groundwork for various development projects here. He will also meet MPs, MLAs and senior BJP leaders later today.

October 24, 2021, 12:14 PM IS

The US administration wants to resettle more than 55,000 Afghan refugees

The Biden administration wants to resettle 55,600 Afghans who were permanently evacuated from US military bases into permanent homes, local media reported.

Oct 24, 2021 10:59 AM IS

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan, Reuters reports citing EMSC.

October 24, 2021 10:27 AM IS

2 police personnel, 1 soldier was injured in the face of JK

2 policemen, 1 soldier injured in a confrontation between terrorists and security forces at J&K’s Poonch.

October 24, 2021 10:12 AM

The Wuhan Marathon has been postponed after an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in China

The Wuhan Marathon, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday, was postponed at short notice as fears grew of a resurgence of the coronavirus in China ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

October 24, 2021 09:16 AM

India reported 15,906 new cases in the last 24 hours

India recorded 15,906 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 341,75468, according to the union’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

October 24, 2021 9:04 AM

2 dead, 7 injured in China gas explosion

Two people were killed and seven others injured in a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Chinese port city of Dalian on Sunday.

Oct 24, 2021 8:33 AM IS

Light rain is likely to occur in parts of UP, Haryana

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

October 24, 2021 8:11 am

Five people were killed in a head-on crash in Kalmykia, Russia

The emergency authorities said today, Sunday, that at least five people were killed in a road accident in the Russian city of Kalmykia, while seven others were injured.

October 24, 2021 7:24 AM IS

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Incident: Blood sample of main suspect Ashish Mishra sent to confirm dengue fever

Lakhimpur Kheri Violent Incident: A senior prison official said the main accused Ashish Mishra, who is currently imprisoned in the district jail, was taken to a government hospital due to suspected dengue, and his blood sample has been sent to confirm dengue infection.

Oct 24, 2021 5:54 AM

4 killed in a shootout between gangs in northern Mexico

A car chase and shooting between gang members and law enforcement near Mexico’s northern border have killed three members of the powerful Gulf gang as well as a bystander, officials said Saturday.

October 24, 2021 05:39 AM

After California wildfires, thousands of trees must be removed

In the wake of the California wildfires, more than 10,000 trees weakened by fire, drought, disease or age must be removed, an act that will soon keep a highway closed to visitors searching for the world’s two largest trees.

October 24, 2021 5:01 am

Amit Shah Inaugurates Research Center at IIT Jammu today

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate two phases of an interdisciplinary research center and lay the foundation stone for the third phase of the center at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Police say more Myanmar refugees are entering Mizoram due to clashes

He said at least 12,939 Myanmar nationals, including women and children, are currently sheltering in various parts of Mizoram. The officer said that detailed information on 1,518 Myanmarese has yet to be recorded, among them.

Thousands of Myanmar citizens, especially those residing near the border with India, entered Mizoram. ((Photo by AFP/Use representative))

Posted on Oct 24, 2021 12:52 PM IST

Congress launches 15 days of fuel price agitation

Congress Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was among the congress leaders who researched the central government over fuel price hikes on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Secretary-General of Congress Priyanka Gandhi tweeted to say Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has set records for stirring up trouble for the public in ways such as higher fuel prices. (PTI image)

Posted on October 24, 2021 12:51 PM IST

Amrit Mahutsav: National level rangoli competition will be held this year, says PM

In his radio address to the nation’s citizens, Prime Minister Modi said, “This year Amrit Mahutsav should also display ‘Rangoli Mahutsav.’” “The Ministry of Culture has included this proposal to celebrate India’s independence through Rangoli competition.”

Diwali Rangoli: This tradition is celebrated in different states with different names, indicating diversity in India. (photo file)

Posted on October 24, 2021 12:50 PM Indochina Time

By Joydeep Bose | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

PM Modi highlights ‘big role’ of Indian women in UN during 82 Man Kipat

Prime Minister Modi, addressing the 82nd issue of his monthly ‘Man Ki Pat’ radio address, said that India has been associated with the United Nations since its inception. He added that before independence India had signed the Charter of the United Nations in 1945.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file image)

Posted on October 24, 2021 12:47 PM EST

By Harshit Saparwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Prime Minister Modi highlights women’s contribution to armed forces Modi’s tribute comes days after Federal Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that women have always been and always will be equal contributions to India’s armed forces. Prime Minister Modi also shared data from the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) to highlight the increased participation of women in the police force (ANI Photo)

Posted on October 24, 2021 12:23 PM Indochina Time

By Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

‘I Bow to Iron Man’: Prime Minister Modi Praises Sardar Patel for ‘Man Ki Pat’ Sardar Patil served as India’s first deputy prime minister from 1947 to 1950 and played an important role in the country’s struggle for independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to engage in at least one activity that promotes national unity, during the radio broadcast. (image file)

Updated Oct 24, 2021 12:34 PM IST

By Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A woman deputy kills her infant daughter after searching for ways to drown on the Internet

Before the incident, Ravindra Yadav, an official at Khashrod Police Station, said she had searched the internet using her mobile phone on how someone was drowned.

After investigating the case, the police detained the woman and her husband on October 21. (HT file)

Posted October 24, 2021 12:17PM EST

Modi highlights the vaccination stage during the broadcast of episode 82 of Man Ki Bat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of the anniversary of his birth next Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the country to engage in an activity conveying the message of national unity, during the 82nd edition of Man Ki Pat on Sunday. (file image)

Posted on Oct 24, 2021 12:05 PM IST

India presses ahead with new energy after 1 billion COVID vaccines: Prime Minister Modi PM Modi indicated that the Uttarakhand government really deserves accolades as it is a remote region with difficult terrain. Modi said he is aware of the capabilities of the nation’s people, and said he knows health care workers will spare no effort in vaccinating people (ANI Photo)

Posted Oct 24, 2021 11:46 AM IST

By Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Punch confrontation: 3 security personnel injured, Pak terrorist

Mustafa, a resident of Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was held in Kot Bhalwal prison in Jammu 14 years ago and was transferred to Mindar for investigation after investigations revealed his connection to the hiding terrorists.

Security personnel at their position at the standoff site in Bhatdurian district of Mindar in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI file image)

Posted Oct 24, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Watch live: PM Modi addresses the nation on the 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat

Episode 82 of Mann Ki Baat is broadcast live on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister’s Office. It is also broadcast on All India Radio Network, Doordarshan and AIR News.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo)

Posted Oct 24, 2021 10:59AM EST

Amit Shah’s career has returned to the land of Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu

After heavy rains and hailstorms on Saturday, the gathering place was inundated with rain and the management decided to cancel the gathering in favor or a much smaller program at Jammu University Hall.

Jammu and Kashmir: Federal Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a rally which will be organized on Bhagwati Nagar grounds in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI images)

Posted Oct 24, 2021 10:57AM EST

Congress organizes 15-day rampage against fuel price hike from 14th November According to ANI report, the protest will see events like “Padayatra” staged by conference leaders in their districts. Congress will hold a 15-day rampage against rising fuel prices starting November 14. (Representative image) (HT_PRINT)

Updated Oct 24, 2021 10:42 AM IST

By Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

