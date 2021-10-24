Uncategorized
Motorola One 5G Ace – 64GB – Gray (Xfinity Unlocked) GSM+CDMA – Excellent
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Motorola
|MPN
|PALK0003US
|UPC
|0840023209956
|Model
|Motorola One 5G Ace
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|24044061763
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Silver
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Macro Camera, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Camera
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.7 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|6 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Frosted Silver
