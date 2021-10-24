Aftershocks are expected in the coming days after the strongest earthquake of the year





TAIPEI, Oct. 24 (CNA) Aftershocks of 4 degrees or more are expected over the next three days after the strongest earthquake recorded in Taiwan this year hit Yilan County Sunday afternoon, a Central Meteorological Bureau (CWB) official said. ).

The earthquakes of 6.5 and 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nanao and Datong towns in Yilan at 1:11 pm and 1:12 pm respectively are located in the subduction zone, where two plates meet, and one is pushed below the other. said Chen Kuo Chang (陳國昌), head of the CWB Seismological Center.

Located at the western end of the Ryukyu Trench in the Pacific Ocean between Taiwan and Japan, the region experienced relatively fewer earthquakes, although a 4.5-magnitude quake struck Nanao on Jan. 1, Chen told reporters.

The earthquake, measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 66.8 km, is the strongest this year recorded by the bureau in Taiwan and the waters around the island, as well as the largest in a subduction zone 40 km below the surface since 1973, Chen said. However, the CWB was not able to provide the scale of this earthquake in 1973.

According to CWB, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Nan’ao at 2:05 p.m., at a depth of 63 km.

While people felt Sunday’s quake around Taiwan and in offshore Penghu County, the intensity of 4 recorded in much of northern Taiwan was not the highest in Taiwan’s 7-layer system used to measure the actual impact of earthquakes this year according to CWB data.

CWB data showed that the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Shufeng Township, Hualien County on April 18, the second largest by magnitude, had the highest intensity of 5+ this year, with a depth of 14.4 kilometers.

Chen also talked about the 4.5-magnitude earthquake that was registered at 12:38 p.m. Sunday, with its epicenter in water 8 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 23.8 kilometers.

He said the quake, along with five others recorded on Saturday, are aftershocks of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Hualien City on Feb. 6, 2018. An intensity of 7 was recorded in the 2018 earthquake, according to CWB data.

(By Zhang Hsiung Feng and Kai Liu)

Enditem / HY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/society/202110240011 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos