Apple iPhone 12 Mini 5G 64GB Black Smartphone T-Mobile MG703LL/A

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MG703LL/A
UPC 0194252011843
Model Apple iPhone 12 mini
eBay Product ID (ePID) 3041720606

Product Key Features
Network T-Mobile
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
Processor Hexa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, eSIM
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.4 in

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Black

