Apple iPhone 12 Mini 5G 64GB Black Smartphone T-Mobile MG703LL/A
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MG703LL/A
|UPC
|0194252011843
|Model
|Apple iPhone 12 mini
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|3041720606
|Product Key Features
|Network
|T-Mobile
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
|Processor
|Hexa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Gyro Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, eSIM
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.4 in
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
