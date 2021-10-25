Connect with us

New Samsung Galaxy S10 SM-G973U 128GB – White Unlocked T-Mobile AT&T Verizon

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G973UZWAXAA
GTIN 0887276308807
UPC 0887276308807
Model Samsung Galaxy S10
eBay Product ID (ePID) 22029467455

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color White
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.1 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Prism White
Manufacturer Color Prism White
Sim Card Support Single SIM

