The first island-wide survey to reveal what lies beneath Singapore and its earthquake risks, environmental news and top stories





SINGAPORE – For the first time, an island-wide geophysical survey has been conducted to reveal what lies beneath Singapore.

With the supply of land scarce, and as the nation looks to decarbonize its energy resources, studying underground could reveal the potential for carbon storage and the potential for harnessing geothermal energy in the future.

The survey was conducted in 2019 by a team of researchers from the Earth Observatory of Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (EOS), and the aim of the survey was to help researchers understand underground structures and detect earthquake risks that the country may face.

The center of Singapore is made of a hard volcanic rock known as the Bukit Timah granite, but little is known about how deep this granite is, said Dr Karen Lithjoy, a seismologist at EOS who led the research study.

“Granite may be a good rock for building underground structures, although it is difficult and expensive to dig, where seismic imaging is useful,” she said.

A total of 88 seismometers have been deployed across the island, including schools, parks, nature reserves, and weather stations, to detect seismic events and background noise.

Much like having 88 “ears,” the seismograph network was sensitive enough to detect the slightest bit of noise or vibration.

Over a 40-day period, scientists detected seismic signals from more than 100 thunderstorms, as well as significant man-made activities, which could include construction work, in northeastern Singapore. Thunder earthquakes are gurgling or ground movements caused by thunder.

Earthquakes have also been detected from distant regions, including in neighboring countries. For example, researchers were able to detect a “reasonably small” earthquake about 100 kilometers north of Singapore.

“What this tells us is that there are active geological faults in this area,” Dr. Lithjoy said.

Geological faults refer to cracks in the earth’s crust. In an active fault, pieces of rock move along the fault line, causing earthquakes.

“So what we want to be able to do is monitor this over the long term, to understand the earthquake locations near Singapore,” she added.

There are no records of earthquakes that have occurred in Singapore, although the republic has periodically experienced low-level earthquakes caused by earthquakes in Sumatra, Indonesia, said Dr. Lithjoy.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Geophysical Journal International in April.

A node being installed at Jurong Central Park by Pyae Sone Aung, Earth Observatory Singapore, NTU. Photo: Jeffrey Incello, Earth Observatory Singapore, NTU

Using the same data set, the researchers published another study looking at the large-scale structures that lie beneath Singapore, up to 340 km deep.

“What we found is that there is a clear difference between the western side of Singapore and the eastern side, across the so-called Bukit Timah fault,” said Dr. Lithjoy.

“From the geological evidence, we know that the fault has been active…a long time ago.”

Assistant Professor Wei Shengjie, who was the study’s principal investigator, said the detection of past seismic events was incomplete due to the disparity of earthquake networks in and around Singapore.

“With these new methods, we will be able to find more seismic events, whether they are caused by tectonic faults or human activities,” said Professor Wei.

He added that such data could come in handy as Singapore increasingly looks underground to expand its resources, such as carbon sequestration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/environment/first-islandwide-survey-to-uncover-what-lies-beneath-singapore-and-its The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos