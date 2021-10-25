Mike Flanagan loved to make a Star Wars horror movie





Mike Flanagan recently revealed that an earthquake sparked the idea of ​​creating a horror movie in the Star Wars universe and we need it on our screens right now.

Flanagan, who is known for directing horror movies like Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, posted on Twitter that he had woken up with an idea for what could be his latest movie: the scary Star Wars movie. Flanagan tweeted, “I woke up from the earthquake this morning, just sat there for a few minutes thinking ‘I’d really like to make a horror movie set in a STAR WARS universe…’ although we’re not sure what exactly prompted that idea besides the earthquake, we’re confident That genre mix is ​​a must.

The director of Midnight Mass is an accomplished master of horror films and has forked out between science fiction and horror before. His movie Doctor Sleep, a sequel to The Shining, surprised audiences when Flanagan incorporated concepts such as astral projection, supernatural powers, and parallel universes, which are not often successfully implemented in the horror genre. So if the idea for a Star Wars horror movie becomes tangible, Flanagan would be the perfect director for the job.

It seems like Flanagan isn’t the only one who wants a horror movie set in the Star Wars universe. Mitch Dyer, writer on Star Wars: Battlefront, responded to Flanagan’s tweet expressing his enthusiasm for the idea as well, saying, “I’ve wanted one of these for a decade. Please!” Fans have also tagged Disney in the tweet in an effort to get their attention for this exciting new concept.

Some may wonder if the Star Wars horror movie will be successful, and that’s why we say: why not? We’ve been introduced to many creepy characters over the years in the Star Wars universe. For example, Cornelius Evazin was a physician known for conducting cruel and unusual experiments on his patients. Seems to us like a great horror villain! Although Flanagan’s tweet leaves us in a state of speculation, there are clearly plenty of ways to turn Star Wars dark and sinister.

While Flanagan is currently working on post-production for his new Netflix series The Midnight Club, he has yet to announce a new project. He has expressed his desire to work with several franchises, so the idea is not out of the question anywhere. With the success of the Star Wars franchise over the past few years, now may be a prime opportunity for Flanagan and Disney to work together to create the sci-fi horror collection we didn’t know we needed until now.

