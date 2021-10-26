Uncategorized
Apple iPhone XR 64gb Black Smartphone for (AT&T) NEW OTHER SEALED
Apple iPhone XR 64gb Black Smartphone for (AT&T) NEW OTHER SEALED
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MT3K2LL/A
|GTIN
|0190198778383
|UPC
|0190198778383
|Model
|Apple iPhone XR
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|17023707251
|Product Key Features
|Network
|AT&T
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|A1984 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
|Processor
|Hexa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Assistivetouch, Proximity Sensor, Truedepth Camera, Facial Recognition, Accelerometer, Smart Hdr, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Wireless Charging, Fast Charge, Neural Engine, Three‑Axis Gyro
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.1 in
|Memory Card Type
|Not Applicable
|Cellular Band
|Wcdma (Umts) / Gsm 850/900/1800/1900 / Cdma2000 1×1900/800; Cdma2000 1X / Gsm / Wcdma (Umts)
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Black
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]