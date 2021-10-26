Connect with us

Apple iPhone XR 64gb Black Smartphone for (AT&T) NEW OTHER SEALED

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MT3K2LL/A
GTIN 0190198778383
UPC 0190198778383
Model Apple iPhone XR
eBay Product ID (ePID) 17023707251

Product Key Features
Network AT&T
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Model Number A1984 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
Processor Hexa Core
Style Bar
Features Assistivetouch, Proximity Sensor, Truedepth Camera, Facial Recognition, Accelerometer, Smart Hdr, Ambient Light Sensor, Barometer, Wireless Charging, Fast Charge, Neural Engine, Three‑Axis Gyro
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.1 in
Memory Card Type Not Applicable
Cellular Band Wcdma (Umts) / Gsm 850/900/1800/1900 / Cdma2000 1×1900/800; Cdma2000 1X / Gsm / Wcdma (Umts)

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Black
Manufacturer Color Black
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a
Family Line Apple iPhone

