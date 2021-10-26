Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy Note9 SM-N960 – 512GB – Midnight Black (Unlocked) Pristine
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-N960UZKFXAA
|UPC
|0887276284477
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy Note9
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|27022421962
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|512 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|SM-N960U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, NFC, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Water-Resistant, Front Camera, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, ANT+, Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Rear Cameras, Wireless Charging
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.4 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|8 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Midnight Black
|Manufacturer Color
|Midnight Black
|Sim Card Support
|Single SIM
