Samsung Galaxy Note9 SM-N960 – 512GB – Midnight Black (Unlocked) Pristine

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-N960UZKFXAA
UPC 0887276284477
Model Samsung Galaxy Note9
eBay Product ID (ePID) 27022421962

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 512 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-N960U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Front Camera, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, ANT+, Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Rear Cameras, Wireless Charging
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.4 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Midnight Black
Manufacturer Color Midnight Black
Sim Card Support Single SIM

